Stylish Shades Under ₹699: Top Unisex Sunglasses for Every Look
Discover four budget-friendly unisex sunglasses under ₹699 that offer UV protection and style. From classic squares to retro ovals, find the perfect pair to elevate your look.
Searching for fashion sunglasses that won't dent your wallet? We've put together a list of the best unisex sunglasses, all for ₹699 or less, that balance style and functionality. The options provide UV protection, fashionable designs, and comfort, making them ideal for everyday wear. Whether going to the beach or a casual day out, these sunglasses have got you covered.
1. HAYDEN Haiza Unisex Square Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
HAYDEN Haiza offers classic square sunglasses with UV protection that can be used by both men and women. The fact that they are light adds comfort while the classic frame lends sophistication to any trail wear. Perfect for day to day use, these sunglasses provide functionality without losing style.
Key Features:
- UV-protected lenses to block harmful rays
- Classic square frames suit most face shapes
- Lightweight and comfortable for long wear
- Durable plastic frame for daily use
- Versatile unisex design for all outfits
- Limited availability in color options
2. HASHTAG EYEWEAR Square UV Protective Lens Sunglasses
HASHTAG EYEWEAR features square sunnies, which are UV protective and ideal for fashion lovers. The strong frame assures longevity, while the lightweight makes it ideal for any fashion sense. Ideal for those needing protection and a dash of fashion.
Key Features:
- UV 400 protection ensures complete eye safety
- Sleek and modern square frame design
- Scratch-resistant lenses
- Snug fit for secure wear
- Stylish pick for both men and women
- May feel tight on the broader face
3. HAYDEN Haiza Unisex Square Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens
Another fashion-forward model from HAYDEN Haiza, these square sunglasses are a great pick to keep you comfortable and safe all day long. The minimalist shape makes them an easy-to-match accessory for any occasion, so you can enjoy protection and fashion.
Key Features:
- UV-protected lenses prevent sun damage
- Lightweight frame ideal for travel or outdoor use
- Elegant square shape enhances facial features
- Affordable fashion accessory
- Matches casual and semi-formal looks
- The frame may feel flimsy with rough use
4. IFLASH Unisex Oval Sunglasses with UV-Protected Lens
IFLASH returns vintage glamour with these unisex oval sunglasses with UV protection. The unique shape provides a vintage look, which is another accessory. Fashionable and cozy, they are ideal for individuals who desire to create a fashion statement.
Key Features:
- Retro oval frame adds vintage charm
- UV-protected lenses for full sun coverage
- Flexible temples for a comfortable fit
- Unisex appeal with trendy style
- Easy to carry, lightweight build
- The oval shape may not flatter all face types
Augment your eyewear collection without draining your pockets with these best unisex sunglasses under ₹699. Every style boasts an original combination of fashion, comfort, and sun protection, so you don't have to make a choice. If you prefer the timeless shape of HAYDEN Haiza and HASHTAG EYEWEAR's square-cut or the vintage look of IFLASH's oval, there is something for all. Treat yourself to these affordable ones to be stylish and secure in the sun.
