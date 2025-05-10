Stylish Shades Under ₹699: Top Unisex Sunglasses for Every Look

Searching for fashion sunglasses that won't dent your wallet? We've put together a list of the best unisex sunglasses, all for ₹699 or less, that balance style and functionality. The options provide UV protection, fashionable designs, and comfort, making them ideal for everyday wear. Whether going to the beach or a casual day out, these sunglasses have got you covered.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

HAYDEN Haiza offers classic square sunglasses with UV protection that can be used by both men and women. The fact that they are light adds comfort while the classic frame lends sophistication to any trail wear. Perfect for day to day use, these sunglasses provide functionality without losing style.

Key Features:

UV-protected lenses to block harmful rays

Classic square frames suit most face shapes

Lightweight and comfortable for long wear

Durable plastic frame for daily use

Versatile unisex design for all outfits

Limited availability in color options

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

HASHTAG EYEWEAR features square sunnies, which are UV protective and ideal for fashion lovers. The strong frame assures longevity, while the lightweight makes it ideal for any fashion sense. Ideal for those needing protection and a dash of fashion.

Key Features:

UV 400 protection ensures complete eye safety

Sleek and modern square frame design

Scratch-resistant lenses

Snug fit for secure wear

Stylish pick for both men and women

May feel tight on the broader face

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Another fashion-forward model from HAYDEN Haiza, these square sunglasses are a great pick to keep you comfortable and safe all day long. The minimalist shape makes them an easy-to-match accessory for any occasion, so you can enjoy protection and fashion.

Key Features:

UV-protected lenses prevent sun damage

Lightweight frame ideal for travel or outdoor use

Elegant square shape enhances facial features

Affordable fashion accessory

Matches casual and semi-formal looks

The frame may feel flimsy with rough use

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

IFLASH returns vintage glamour with these unisex oval sunglasses with UV protection. The unique shape provides a vintage look, which is another accessory. Fashionable and cozy, they are ideal for individuals who desire to create a fashion statement.

Key Features:

Retro oval frame adds vintage charm

UV-protected lenses for full sun coverage

Flexible temples for a comfortable fit

Unisex appeal with trendy style

Easy to carry, lightweight build

The oval shape may not flatter all face types

Augment your eyewear collection without draining your pockets with these best unisex sunglasses under ₹699. Every style boasts an original combination of fashion, comfort, and sun protection, so you don't have to make a choice. If you prefer the timeless shape of HAYDEN Haiza and HASHTAG EYEWEAR's square-cut or the vintage look of IFLASH's oval, there is something for all. Treat yourself to these affordable ones to be stylish and secure in the sun.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.