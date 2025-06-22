Sunglasses for Men and Women at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Sunglasses are available at discounted prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These accessories protect your eyes from sunlight and complete your outfit. Choose from a variety of styles including aviators, wayfarers, and round frames. The lenses come with UV protection. This is a good time to buy fashionable and useful eyewear at better prices.

Ted Smith presents a classic unisex pair with a modern twist, perfect for elevating your everyday style. These brown aesthetic wayfarer sunglasses offer both fashion and functionality, with UV protection that keeps your eyes shielded during daytime outings. Their versatile design complements both casual and semi-formal looks, making them a go-to accessory year-round.

Key Features:

UV protected lenses reduce sun glare and safeguard your eyes outdoors

Lightweight yet sturdy frame ensures all-day comfortable wear and durability

Timeless wayfarer silhouette suits most face shapes and personal styles

Ideal for driving, beachwear, or elevated street fashion

May require occasional adjustment for smaller or narrower face shapes

Crafted for bold and confident personalities, the Police wayfarers add edge to any look. Built with durable materials and a structured frame, they include UV-protected lenses to ensure eye safety during long hours outdoors. A fine balance of sporty and polished aesthetics defines this pair, making it a smart accessory for versatile styling.

Key Features:

Premium UV protected lenses ideal for high sunlight exposure and urban settings

Wide wayfarer frame offers enhanced visual coverage and sharp silhouette

Designed to suit both athletic and smart-casual outfits with ease

Strong hinges ensure long-lasting use even with daily handling

Slightly larger fit may not flatter very narrow or petite faces

Wrogn’s square sunglasses are bold, playful, and designed to make a statement. With color-gradient lenses and UV protection, they add flair while offering comfort and eye safety. These sunglasses are perfect for trend-forward wearers who aren’t afraid to stand out. Whether at festivals or city walks, they deliver effortless cool.

Key Features:

UV protected lenses shield eyes from harmful sun rays during extended use

Square frame with vibrant colors for standout styling and fashion expression

Suits oval, round, and heart-shaped face types with confidence

Sturdy yet lightweight construction supports frequent daily wear

May appear too flashy or bold for minimalist preferences

These black square sunglasses from Marks & Spencer combine elegance and functionality. Made for women, they feature UV protection and a versatile shape that flatters most face types. Their minimalistic design blends effortlessly into office wear, vacation outfits, or weekend brunch ensembles, making them a must-have for everyday sophistication.

Key Features:

UV protection for safe, prolonged wear under bright daylight conditions

Square frame shape offers chic, structured silhouette for polished looks

Lightweight arms provide snug yet gentle fit throughout the day

Classic black tone matches a wide range of outfits and moods

Doesn’t include a cleaning cloth or dedicated protective storage case

The Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025) is a good time to buy stylish sunglasses. These are useful for outdoor use and also add a smart look to your appearance. With many options available, you can choose the one that suits your face shape and style.

