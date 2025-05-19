Sunglasses Under ₹699 on Myntra: Best UV-Protected Sunglasses for Women

Sunglasses are more than just fashion—they're a shield for your eyes against harmful UV rays. Luckily, you don’t need to break the bank for premium protection and style. These under budget sunglasses on Myntra combine UV protection, trendy designs, and comfortable wear—all at wallet-friendly prices. Whether you're into round, square, or oversized frames, there's a pair here for every face shape and style. Get ready to meet your next go-to accessory that keeps your eyes safe and your outfits on point.

The HAYDEN haiza Women Round Sunglasses are the perfect blend of retro charm and modern eye protection. With their round frames and sleek temples, these sunnies are made for stylish women on the go. Whether you're out brunching or running errands, the UV-protected lenses help shield your eyes while keeping your look effortlessly chic.

UV Protected Lenses: Safeguards eyes from sun damage.

Stylish Round Frame: Vintage appeal with a modern twist.

Lightweight Design: Comfortable for all-day wear.

Versatile Styling: Pairs well with most outfits.

Not suitable for wide faces as the round frame may feel narrow.

Stay cool and confident with the KRILLEN SHADES Unisex Square Sunglasses. With their bold square frames and UV-blocking lenses, these shades are perfect for both men and women. Ideal for outdoor travel, beach days, or just daily use, these sunglasses deliver high coverage and sharp aesthetics at a price that’s hard to beat.

UV Protection: Reduces glare and shields eyes.

Unisex Square Frame: Suits both men and women.

Wide Coverage: Offers full eye protection.

Durable Build: Sturdy for frequent use.

Can feel slightly heavy for prolonged use due to thick arms.

For women who love statement accessories, the HASHTAG EYEWEAR Oversized Sunglasses are a showstopper. These sunglasses not only come with UV protection but also polarised lenses, offering both style and function. Ideal for bright sunny days, driving, or beach vacations—these sunnies give maximum coverage while enhancing clarity and reducing glare.

Polarised & UV Lenses: Reduces glare and protects eyes.

Oversized Frame: Chic and high-coverage.

Lightweight Arms: Easy on the temples and ears.

Luxury Appeal: Perfect for vacation and glam outings.

Might not suit small face shapes due to large frame size.

Turn heads wherever you go with Carlton London’s Oversized UV Protected Sunglasses. Designed with elegance and practicality, these shades give your outfit a luxe finish while protecting your eyes. The large lenses cover well, and the classic styling fits right into any wardrobe—be it boho, formal, or casual chic.

UV Lens Protection: Blocks harmful rays efficiently.

Elegant Oversized Design: Adds sophistication to any look.

Glossy Finish: Sleek and polished exterior.

Snug Fit: Stays comfortably in place.

Lens may smudge easily, requiring frequent cleaning.

If you're on the hunt for affordable, protective, and fashion-forward eyewear, these UV-protected sunglasses under budget on Myntra offer incredible value. The HAYDEN haiza rounds are perfect for vintage lovers, while the KRILLEN SHADES provide a unisex, sharp edge. Go glam with HASHTAG EYEWEAR's polarised oversized frames, or choose understated elegance with Carlton London’s signature sunnies. Each pair comes packed with features—UV safety, durability, and timeless appeal. These sunglasses prove that you can look fashionable while protecting your eyes—all without burning a hole in your wallet. Grab your favourite now and shade yourself in style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.