Take Your Nail Makeover to the Next Level with the Myntra End of Reason Sale

Artificial nails have become a staple in modern beauty routines, offering a quick and stylish alternative to salon manicures. From glossy finishes to elegant embellishments, press-on and reusable nail sets now bring professional-grade looks to your fingertips in minutes. With Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June buy your favorites at lowest prices guaranteed. Whether you’re aiming for subtle sophistication or absloute glam, these nail products combine convenience with creativity, making them a must-have in your beauty kit.

Elevate your nail game with these reusable oval-shaped artificial nails that deliver a stunning cat eye effect. Perfect for quick transformations and lasting impressions, they add instant glam to your everyday look. Treat yourself to salon-style nails without the hassle.

Glossy cat eye finish for a luxurious look

Comes with glue for easy application at home

Comfortable oval shape fits most nail beds

Reusable design makes it a value-friendly option

Might not adhere well for those with oily nail beds

Upgrade your nail style in minutes with Renee’s Stick On Nails, designed for quick application and a polished finish. Whether you're dressing up or going casual, these nails offer effortless elegance. Consider adding them to your beauty essentials for fuss-free glam.

Pre-glued for instant use anytime

Trendy designs that complement all outfits

Lightweight and comfortable for daily wear

No mess or waiting time required

May not stay intact during intense hand activities

Get a clean, glossy French manicure look with this pack of 24 press-on nails from Lick. Designed for convenience and style, these nails help you achieve that perfect salon finish in minutes. A great pick for anyone who loves low-maintenance beauty.

Classic French tip design with a glossy finish

Press-on style makes it easy to apply

Reusable with gentle handling

Ideal for short-term events or casual wear

Might be too subtle for those who prefer bold styles

Add a touch of elegance to your look with these almond tip artificial nails adorned with bows and pearls. They’re perfect for special occasions or simply adding charm to your daily style. Indulge in this lovely set for a delicate, feminine vibe.

Decorated with tiny bows and pearls for a cute touch

Almond tip shape elongates the fingers

Comes with adhesive glue included

Durable enough to reuse multiple times

Intricate designs may feel bulky for everyday wear

Artificial nails are no longer just a backup option—they're a beauty essential for anyone looking to express personal style with ease. Buy them now at guaranteed lowest prices from 31st May to 12th June.With versatile shapes, reusable designs, and trendy details, each of these products offers something special. Explore these stylish options to find the perfect match for your next look, and enjoy salon-worthy nails without leaving your home.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.