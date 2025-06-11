Take Your Nail Makeover to the Next Level with the Myntra End of Reason Sale
From glossy finishes to feminine details, these products suit a variety of styles and occasions with minimal effort. Myntra has got you covered with its End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June.
Artificial nails have become a staple in modern beauty routines, offering a quick and stylish alternative to salon manicures. From glossy finishes to elegant embellishments, press-on and reusable nail sets now bring professional-grade looks to your fingertips in minutes. With Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June buy your favorites at lowest prices guaranteed. Whether you’re aiming for subtle sophistication or absloute glam, these nail products combine convenience with creativity, making them a must-have in your beauty kit.
1. The Pink Truck Oval Reusable Artificial Nails
Image source - Myntra.com
Elevate your nail game with these reusable oval-shaped artificial nails that deliver a stunning cat eye effect. Perfect for quick transformations and lasting impressions, they add instant glam to your everyday look. Treat yourself to salon-style nails without the hassle.
Key features
- Glossy cat eye finish for a luxurious look
- Comes with glue for easy application at home
- Comfortable oval shape fits most nail beds
- Reusable design makes it a value-friendly option
- Might not adhere well for those with oily nail beds
2. Renee Stick On Nails DN 04
Image source - Myntra.com
Upgrade your nail style in minutes with Renee’s Stick On Nails, designed for quick application and a polished finish. Whether you're dressing up or going casual, these nails offer effortless elegance. Consider adding them to your beauty essentials for fuss-free glam.
Key features
- Pre-glued for instant use anytime
- Trendy designs that complement all outfits
- Lightweight and comfortable for daily wear
- No mess or waiting time required
- May not stay intact during intense hand activities
3. Lick Glossy Frensh Press On Nails
Image source - Myntra.com
Get a clean, glossy French manicure look with this pack of 24 press-on nails from Lick. Designed for convenience and style, these nails help you achieve that perfect salon finish in minutes. A great pick for anyone who loves low-maintenance beauty.
Key features
- Classic French tip design with a glossy finish
- Press-on style makes it easy to apply
- Reusable with gentle handling
- Ideal for short-term events or casual wear
- Might be too subtle for those who prefer bold styles
4. The Pink Truck Almond Tip Artificial Nails
Image source - Myntra.com
Add a touch of elegance to your look with these almond tip artificial nails adorned with bows and pearls. They’re perfect for special occasions or simply adding charm to your daily style. Indulge in this lovely set for a delicate, feminine vibe.
Key features
- Decorated with tiny bows and pearls for a cute touch
- Almond tip shape elongates the fingers
- Comes with adhesive glue included
- Durable enough to reuse multiple times
- Intricate designs may feel bulky for everyday wear
Artificial nails are no longer just a backup option—they're a beauty essential for anyone looking to express personal style with ease. Buy them now at guaranteed lowest prices from 31st May to 12th June.With versatile shapes, reusable designs, and trendy details, each of these products offers something special. Explore these stylish options to find the perfect match for your next look, and enjoy salon-worthy nails without leaving your home.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.