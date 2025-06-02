Add a touch of charm to every step with the latest anklet trends this season. Whether you're into minimal chains, boho bells, or statement pieces, now is the perfect time to upgrade your accessory game. The Myntra End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 7th June, offers irresistible deals on a wide range of women's anklets. From dainty gold tones to colorful beads, there's something for every style and occasion. Don’t miss out—shop the best picks at unbeatable prices and let your ankles do all the talking this summer.

Add a touch of elegance to your ensemble with the Carlton London 18Kt Gold Plated Minimal Beaded Anklet. Designed for the modern minimalist, this layered anklet features delicate beaded details and a luxurious gold-plated finish. Crafted from high-quality brass, it’s perfect for both casual and dressy occasions.

Key Features

Elegant Design: Minimalist layered look with dainty beaded detailing

High-Quality Finish: 18 Kt gold-plated over durable brass

Adjustable Fit: 22.50 cm base length with a 2.50 cm extension chain

Secure Closure: Lobster clasp keeps the anklet firmly in place

Versatile Style: Pairs well with both Western and ethnic outfits

Delicate Build: Needs careful handling to avoid breakage

Add a playful and ethnic-inspired touch to your accessory collection with the Accessorize Set of 3 Stone-Studded Anklets. Featuring silver-plated finishes, intricate beaded textures, and green stone embellishments, this trio brings variety and charm to your anklewear.

Key Features

Set of 3: Offers styling versatility—wear together or separately

Intricate Detailing: Beaded textures and green stone embellishments

Silver-Plated Finish: Gives a polished, ethnic look

Adjustable Fit: 22 cm in length with S-hook clasp for flexible wear

Durable Base: Made with brass and artificial stones for everyday use

Not Water-Safe: Avoid exposure to water, perfumes, and sprays

Celebrate timeless elegance with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated Forever Heart Anklet. Crafted from premium sterling silver and enhanced with a radiant rhodium plating, this anklet features a charming yellow heart motif for a hint of playful romance. Its sleek design, adorned with artificial beads, strikes the perfect balance between subtlety and statement.

Key Features

Premium Quality: Made from 925 sterling silver for lasting shine and durability

Chic Design: Features a rhodium-plated finish with a yellow heart motif

Comfortable Fit: 24 cm length with a 4 cm adjustable extension

Secure Closure: Lobster clasp ensures the anklet stays in place

Not Waterproof: Needs to be kept away from water, perfumes, and harsh chemicals

Elevate your accessory game with the Zavya Set of 2 Rhodium-Plated Anklets, crafted from high-quality sterling silver for a refined yet versatile look. These sleek, minimalistic anklets are plated with rhodium for extra shine and durability.

Key Features

Set of 2: Stylish and versatile for mix-and-match or layering

High-Quality Material: Made from sterling silver with rhodium plating for long-lasting shine

Comfortable Fit: 26.67 cm length designed for a universal fit

Minimalist Look: Subtle elegance is perfect for everyday styling

Spring Ring Closure: May be slightly less user-friendly compared to lobster clasps

Whether you're looking to elevate your everyday style or add a finishing touch to festive outfits, the perfect anklet is just a click away. From the elegant simplicity of Carlton London to the charming variety of Accessorize, the premium shine of GIVA, and the minimalist elegance of Zavya, there's something to suit every taste. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale running from 31st May to 7th June, now is the time to grab these stylish picks at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss the chance to update your jewellery box—shop your favourites before they’re gone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.