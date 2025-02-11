With our carefully curated selection of high-end necklaces, you can immerse yourself in a world of exquisite craftsmanship and brilliant designs, all at unbelievable prices during Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale. This is your chance to upgrade your style with a statement piece, a timeless classic, or a modern masterpiece, all while saving a lot of money. But don't wait too long: the carnival ends on February 12th, so take advantage of this opportunity to add some luxury to your jewelry collection before it's gone.

1. SWAROVSKI Twist necklace White & Rose gold-tone plated

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Swarovski Twist Necklace in White & Rose Gold-Tone Plated is a sophisticated and timeless jewelry piece that effortlessly enhances everyday style. Featuring polished rose gold-tone plated metal and shimmering rows of white crystals, this pendant radiates brilliance and elegance.

Key Features:

Elegant Design – Features gracefully curving metal lines with embedded Swarovski crystals.

High-Quality Materials – Crafted with rose gold-tone plated metal and individually set crystals for a luxurious finish.

Adjustable Length – Comes with a 36 cm chain for a comfortable and perfect fit.

Versatile & Timeless – Ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

Brand Warranty – Backed by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Delicate Care Required – Needs careful handling to maintain its brilliance.

2. Calvin Klein Elongated Oval Crystal Studded Necklace

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Calvin Klein Elongated Oval Crystal Studded Necklace is a modern and sophisticated piece designed for those who appreciate minimal elegance. This gold-toned necklace features an elongated oval pendant, adorned with crystals for a touch of brilliance.

Key Features:

Modern & Minimal Design – Features an elongated oval pendant with subtle yet eye-catching crystal embellishments.

Premium Material – Made of stainless steel with brass plating, ensuring durability and shine.

Adjustable & Comfortable Fit – Comes with a 48 cm chain for effortless wear.

Secure Lobster Closure – Ensures a snug and reliable fit.

Not Water-Resistant – Needs to be removed before exposure to moisture.

3. Lacoste Women Crocodile Stainless Steel Brand Logo Pendant Necklace

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Lacoste Women Crocodile Stainless Steel Brand Logo Pendant Necklace is a chic and sporty accessory that embodies the brand’s signature elegance. This gold-toned necklace features the iconic Lacoste crocodile logo pendant, crafted from stainless steel for durability and shine.

Key Features:

Iconic Lacoste Design – Features the signature crocodile logo in a sleek pendant form.

Premium Stainless Steel Material – Ensures long-lasting durability and resistance to tarnish.

Gold-Toned Finish – Adds a touch of sophistication to casual and sporty looks.

Compact & Comfortable Fit – The 22.5 cm chain sits elegantly on the neckline.

Secure Lobster Closure – Provides easy and reliable wear.

No Adjustable Length – Fixed chain size with no extension option.

4. SWAROVSKI Women White Necklace and Chains

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Swarovski Women White Necklace & Chain is a beautifully crafted piece that exudes elegance and sophistication. Featuring a rose gold-tone plated finish, this minimal yet timeless design is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Key Features:

Elegant & Minimal Design – A versatile and classic rose gold-tone chain with Swarovski crystals.

High-Quality Materials – Crafted with rose gold plating over durable base metal.

Swarovski Crystals – Each individually set crystal enhances its luxurious sparkle.

Secure Spring Ring Closure – Easy to wear and ensures a snug fit.

Delicate Material – Requires careful handling to avoid scratches or damage.

Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale offers an amazing opportunity to get high-end necklaces at unbeatable prices. Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of Swarovski, the modern sophistication of Calvin Klein, or the sporty chic appeal of Lacoste, this selection caters to every style preference. Each piece combines high-quality craftsmanship, luxury materials, and diverse designs, making them ideal additions to your jewelry collection. However, with the sale closing on February 12th, now is the time to take advantage of these offers and upgrade your outfit with polished, statement-making accessories. Don't wait, shop today and add a touch of luxury to your everyday look.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.