trendingNowenglish2856959https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/accessories/the-ultimate-travel-upgrade-trolley-bags-to-buy-during-the-myntra-fashion-carnival-sale-2856959.html
NewsAccessories
TROLLEY BAGS

The Ultimate Travel Upgrade: Trolley Bags to Buy During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Travel in style and convenience with the perfect trolley bag! Whether you're a frequent flyer, a road tripper, or just a weekend getaway enthusiast, a reliable and durable trolley bag is a must-have. In this article, we'll review the top 4 trolley bags that offer a perfect blend of functionality, durability, and affordability. From carry-on luggage to check-in bags, we've got you covered. Plus, with Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, you can snag these amazing trolley bags at unbeatable prices.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 07:06 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us
The Ultimate Travel Upgrade: Trolley Bags to Buy During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale Image Source: Freepik

Traveling is an adventure, and the right trolley bag can make all the difference. Be it the frequent flyer, the business traveler, or the next holiday you are planning, a well-crafted trolley bag is a must for smooth, hassle-free journeys. This Myntra Fashion Carnival, from 6th-12th February, is your golden chance to grab the best quality of trolley bags at unbeatable prices.

1. Teakwood Leathers Concentrix 360 Degree Rotation Hard-Sided Cabin-Sized Trolley Bag (38L)

Image Source: Myntra


Order Now

This trolley bag from Teakwood Leathers, model Concentrix, is for those travelers who need a mix of luxury and durability while traveling. It is basically designed with a modern and sleek look, assuring one to travel in style and with their belongings safe.

Key Features:

  • 360-degree spinner wheels: Move around effortlessly with smooth-rolling wheels that let you move seamlessly.
  • Hard-sided durability: High-quality shell protection for your valuables against impact and scratches.
  • Spacious 38L capacity, ideal for short trips or cabin luggage requirements.
  • Lightweight design for traveling without feeling weighed down by extra weight.
  • Does not have any external pockets for quick access to small essentials.

2. Aristocrat Pearl Strolly 55 360 Textured Hard-Sided Cabin Trolley Suitcase

Image Source: Myntra


Order Now

From the standpoint of elegance and practicality, the Aristocrat Pearl Strolly55 is for those who want to travel in style. Whether it's a weekend trip or business, the Aristocrat Pearl Strolly55 got you covered.

Key Features:

  • Textured hard-shell body: Ensures better durability with fewer scratches.
  • 360-degree smooth wheels: Effortless movement at crowded airports.
  • 55cm cabin-friendly size: Just perfect for air travel without the need to check-in.
  • Secure TSA lock: Keeps your belongings safe from theft.
  • The handle could be sturdier for better grip and control.

3. WROGN Kangaroo Hard Cabin Trolley Suitcase (38L)

Image Source: Myntra


Order Now

If you want a more sporty, trendy trolley bag, then the WROGN Kangaroo Hard Cabin Trolley will fit the bill. This suitcase is designed keeping in mind the needs of a modern traveler who wants a blend of aesthetics with utility.

Key Features:

  • Durable hard shell: Provides excellent protection from impact.
  • 38L capacity: Compact yet spacious enough for essentials.
  • 360-degree rotating wheels: Ensures the smoothest possible movement in every direction.
  • The ergonomic design of the handle makes it easy to carry and maneuver the product.
  • Just a tad heavier than most cabin-sized trolleys.

4. Teakwood Leathers Concentrix 360 Degree Rotation Hard-Sided Cabin-Sized Trolley Bag (38L) 

Image Source: Myntra


Order Now

Yes, this Concentrix model from Teakwood Leathers does deserve a second mention! Perfect for those who love luxury and reliability combined with sophistication and practicality.

Key Features:

  • 360-degree spinner wheels: Glide effortlessly through crowded terminals.
  • Durable hard-shell exterior: Scratch- and damage-resistant.
  • Lightweight yet spacious (38L): Perfect for short business or leisure trips.
  • Premium leather-touch finish: Adds a touch of class to your travel gear.
  • Few color options for lovers of bright shades.

5. CARLTON Vault Textured Hard-Sided Medium Trolley Bag

Image Source: Myntra


Order Now

The CARLTON Vault Trolley Bag is perfect for travelers who want to get a little more from their carry-on bag with regard to size and premium features. Sleek and sturdy in design, balancing durability and convenience.

Key Features:

  • Textured hard-shell surface: Scratch-resistant—keeps looking polished.
  • Medium-size storage: Ideal for longer trips with more packing space.
  • Secure locking system: Your belongings are safe.
  • Easy maneuverability: Smooth wheels and a retractable handle make traveling not only effortless but also stress-free.
  • A bit bulky for travelers who prefer lightweight cabin luggage.

With the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale happening from 6th to 12th February, now is the best time to invest in a premium trolley bag at a great price. Whether you’re looking for a stylish cabin-sized suitcase or a spacious medium-sized trolley, our top picks have something for everyone.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.