Top 4 Unisex Sunglasses to Grab During Myntra FWD Sale! (28th-30th April)
Shield your eyes in style with the best unisex sunglasses. Trendy designs, UV protection, and ultimate comfort — grab your favorites at jaw-dropping discounts during the Myntra FWD Sale!
Get set to charge up your accessory quotient with Myntra's FWD Sale from 28th to 30th April! Whether you love vintage aviators, daring ovals, or stylish squares, this is your chance to grab big discounts on cool sunglasses at prices that cannot be beaten. Protect your eyes and upgrade your fashion quotient in a jiffy. Perfect for summer vacations, daily outings, or that everyday cool look, these are too good to be ignored. Scram and grab your dream pair before the best designs are all gone!
IFLASH Oval Unisex Sunglasses with UV Protective Lens
Be on trend and protected with IFLASH Oval Sunglasses. For men and women, these fashion unisex sunglasses have a fashionable oval frame and trusty UV-protected lenses. Light and easy to wear, they marry style and vital eye protection, which is an everyday must-have for sunny days out or casual outdoor pursuits.
Key Features:
- Fashionable oval frames for a trendy look
- UV-protection lenses for maximum eye protection
- Light and comfortable to wear for extended periods
- Durability of the frame material for everyday use
- Easy to match and mix with various outfits
- It may not be ideal for very wide face shapes
SPADEACES Unisex Round Sunglasses With UV400 Protection SP SPORTS HQ ROUND
Add some retro-chic style to your appearance with SPADEACES Round Sunglasses. These unisex frames blend timeless round styles with advanced UV400 protection. The ideal choice for style enthusiasts looking for style without compromising eye protection, they add retro-hip style to any appearance, from beach to daily activities.
Key Features:
- Vintage round frame design
- UV400 lenses for ultimate sun protection
- Lightweight frame for long-term comfort
- Very sturdy with robust hinges
- Ideal for retro-style fashion ensembles
- A smaller frame size may not suit all face shapes
Roadster The Lifestyle Co Unisex UV Aviator Sunglasses
Elevate your cool quotient with Roadster Aviator Sunglasses. A classic aviator style and UV protection ensure you're always trendy and protected from the sun. These unisex aviators are ideal for everyday wear, great for travel, driving, or easy fashion statements.
Key Features:
- Classic aviator style for vintage charm
- UV-protected lenses for safer outdoor excursions
- Light metal frame
- Adjustable nose pads for a better fit
- Good for everyday and semi-formal dressing
- A metal frame might not be as comfortable to wear for extended periods in very hot weather.
HAYDEN Haiza Unisex Square Sunglasses with UV-Protected Lens
Go bold with the HAYDEN Haiza Square Sunglasses. With a trendy, square frame and UV-protected lenses, these sunglasses add a fashionable touch to any look. Comfortable and long-lasting, they are ideal for fashionistas who want statement pieces.
Key Features:
- Edgy square frame for making a style statement
- Full protection against damaging UV rays
- Ergonomic fit for daily wear
- Strong and long-lasting frame built
- Fashionista design for the city looks
- A little heavier than plastic frame ones
Myntra's FWD Sale between 28th and 30th April is the ideal opportunity to get your favorite-loved unisex sunglasses! Whether it is the chic ovals of IFLASH, the retro rounds of SPADEACES, the classic aviators of Roadster, or the trendy squares of HAYDEN Haiza, these offers are too good to pass up. Be safe, stylish, and ready for any adventure in the sun. Rush, your ideal sunglasses are at your fingertips — buy now before they vanish.
