Top Curtains Under 400 INR: Affordable Style and Privacy for Every Home

Finding stylish and functional curtains that fit within a budget can be a challenge, but it’s possible to enhance your home’s decor without breaking the bank. In this article, we’ve curated a selection of top curtains under 400 INR that provide the perfect balance of style, privacy, and light control. Whether you're looking for vibrant patterns, traditional designs, or minimalistic elegance, these affordable curtains from popular brands offer long-lasting durability and easy maintenance. Transform your living spaces with these budget-friendly yet stylish curtain options for windows and doors.

1. IVAZA Polyester Solid Crushed Texture Curtain





The IVAZA Polyester Solid Crushed Texture Curtain adds a touch of elegance and texture to any room. Made from durable polyester fabric, it features a solid, crushed texture that enhances the aesthetic appeal while offering excellent light filtering and privacy. The curtain is designed to be easy to maintain and is machine washable, ensuring long-lasting use. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or even offices, its rich texture complements both modern and traditional decor. With a sleek finish and subtle sheen, this curtain brings both style and functionality to your home.

Key Features:

Durable Polyester Fabric: Long-lasting and easy to maintain.

Crushed Texture: Adds depth and elegance to any room.

Light Filtering: Offers privacy while allowing some natural light.

Machine Washable: Convenient and easy to clean.

Versatile Design: Suits both modern and traditional home decor styles.



2. Home Sizzler 2 Pieces Sunflower Panel Eyelet Polyester Door Curtains

The Home Sizzler Sunflower Panel Eyelet Polyester Door Curtains bring a burst of vibrant color and natural beauty to your home. Featuring a beautiful sunflower print, these curtains add a cheerful, fresh vibe to any room. Made from durable polyester fabric, they are designed to block out excess sunlight while maintaining privacy. The eyelet design ensures easy installation and smooth movement along the rod. Perfect for doors, windows, or even balconies, these curtains are both functional and stylish, ideal for enhancing the decor of living rooms, bedrooms, or dining areas.

Key Features:

Vibrant Sunflower Print: Brightens up any room with a lively design.

Durable Polyester Fabric: Strong, long-lasting, and easy to care for.

Eyelet Design: Easy to hang and glide smoothly on the curtain rod.

Sunlight Blocking: Provides privacy and reduces the amount of sunlight.

Versatile Use: Perfect for doors, windows, or balconies.



3. BSB HOME 2 Pieces Traditional Printed Plastic Eyelet Polyester Room Darking Decorative Window Curtains

The BSB HOME Traditional Printed Plastic Eyelet Polyester Room Darkening Curtains are a perfect blend of elegance and functionality. Made from high-quality polyester, these curtains feature a beautiful traditional print, adding a timeless charm to your room. The plastic coating provides additional room-darkening properties, reducing the amount of sunlight entering, making them ideal for bedrooms or living rooms. The eyelet design ensures easy installation and smooth movement on curtain rods. These curtains not only enhance your decor but also offer privacy and light control, making them a practical and stylish choice for any home.

Key Features:

Traditional Print Design: Adds a classic and elegant touch to your room decor.

Room Darkening: Blocks out excess sunlight for better privacy and comfort.

Durable Polyester Fabric: High-quality, easy-to-maintain material for long-lasting use.

Eyelet Design: Quick and easy to hang with smooth sliding functionality.

Versatile Use: Ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, or other windows needing light control.



4. FARRELL Home Decor polyresin Solid Plian Curtain for Door

The FARRELL Home Decor Polyresin Solid Plain Curtain for Door is a sleek and stylish addition to any room, providing a modern and elegant touch to your home decor. Made from durable polyresin fabric, this curtain is designed for longevity and easy maintenance. Its solid plain design offers a minimalist aesthetic that complements various interior styles. The fabric provides adequate privacy while allowing for some natural light to filter through. Perfect for doors or windows, this curtain is both practical and fashionable, offering a simple yet sophisticated solution for enhancing your living space.

Key Features:

Solid Plain Design: Minimalist style that suits a variety of room decors.

Durable Polyresin Fabric: Long-lasting, easy-to-care-for material ideal for regular use.

Privacy and Light Control: Offers a balance of privacy while allowing light to filter through.

Easy Installation: Convenient to hang, perfect for doors or large windows.

Versatile Use: Ideal for homes, offices, or spaces requiring a chic, functional curtain solution.

In conclusion, affordable curtains under 400 INR can easily transform your home without compromising on style or functionality. From elegant crushed textures and vibrant floral prints to minimalist solid designs, these curtains provide a perfect balance of privacy, light control, and aesthetic appeal. Whether you're decorating your living room, bedroom, or doorways, the curtains featured in this article offer long-lasting durability and easy maintenance, making them a smart choice for any home. Choose the one that best fits your space and enjoy a cozy, stylish ambiance all year round, all while staying within budget.



