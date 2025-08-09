Traditional Pearl Jhumkas for a Festive Look – Shop Now During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival (31 July 2025)

Old fashioned pearl jhumka earrings are reminiscent and elegant accessories to any special day wardrobe. It is the ideal combination of ethnicity and class, which makes this earring the best option to dress up when it comes to Rakshabandhan, wedding functions, or even family get-togethers. And with Amazon Great Freedom promotion (31 July 2025) having great offers, you will not find a better day to bring these exquisite items to your jewellery collection. Shop and celebrate every occasion in utter classic style.

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

This kingly gold-coloured jhumki with Kundan and pearls will make a statement. The traditional dome shape, and artistic carvings around add a wealthy ethnic flavor on it, which can be used during weddings, religious occasions, or Rakhi celebrations.

Key Features:

Traditional jhumki silhouette with dome shape

Kundan embellishments paired with small hanging pearls

Lightweight and easy to wear for long hours

Matches bridal and festive attire

May not be ideal for very minimal outfits

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

Zaveri Pearls has this silver-tone pair that is a more sophisticated option in place of the traditional gold. These jhumkas are intricately decorated with Kundan work that has sparkling Austrian diamonds making them grace your outfit with a simple zing of glamour.

Key Features:

Antique silver-tone finish for a rustic look

Kundan paired with Austrian diamonds

Suitable for both day and night events

Works well with cool-toned outfits

Silver tone may not suit warm palettes

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

These expensive Pearls earrings are elegant, yet they are not very big, and this property makes them very relevant to people, who are not fond of a showy lifestyle. Be it a family dinner or a conventional event, the earrings give you a classy touch without seeming too intimidating.

Key Features:

Gold plated with smooth pearl detailing

Minimal yet traditional design

Lightweight for regular wear

Versatile for casual and semi-festive outfits

Lacks the grandeur of traditional jhumkas

Image source - Amazon.com



Order Now

To those who enjoy the festive and large jewellery this is a golden twosome that gives that full jhumka with deep pearls. These earrings are highly designed, their pearl drops have multiple layers and are heavily plated in gold, and they therefore suit special events.

Key Features:

Heavy gold plating with rich pearl drops

Full traditional jhumka profile

Ideal for festive gifting or self-use

Works well with bright ethnic colours

Might feel slightly bulky after long wear

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins (started 31 July 2025), get your favourite pearl jhumkas at matchless prices. Not only accessories, these eternal earrings are a way to celebrate the traditions, beauty, and holiday mood. Each has something to offer, whether your style involves bold and embellished designs or simple every day classics. There are several exclusive offers that you cannot ignore to update your jewellery box before the season. It is time to shop to get in an ethnic mood to enjoy every special moment.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.