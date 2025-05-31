Travel in Style: 4 Best Medium Trolley Suitcases You Must Grab From Myntra

Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, choosing the right suitcase makes all the difference. We’ve rounded up 4 stylish, sturdy, and practical medium trolley suitcases that combine function with fashion to elevate your journey.

Safari brings a modern and ultra-sleek look with its Accent Polycarbonate Hard Medium Trolley Suitcase. Designed for travelers who value both aesthetics and practicality, this 66 cm suitcase is a stylish yet durable choice. The tough polycarbonate shell and 8-wheel spinner system ensure smooth handling and resilience on the go. Ideal for business trips or weekend getaways!

Key Features:

Premium Polycarbonate Shell – Lightweight yet sturdy, built to resist impacts.

360-Degree Spinner Wheels – Offers seamless maneuverability in any direction.

Spacious Interior – With organized compartments for efficient packing.

TSA-Approved Lock – Keeps your belongings secure during international travel.

Lacks an expandable zip section for extra packing space.

Stylish, strong, and functional—Skybags Beat Pro is all about dynamic travel! Its tough outer shell protects your essentials, while the smartly divided compartments inside make packing easy and efficient. Skybags offers this durable yet fashionable suitcase to cater to the adventurous soul who doesn’t want to compromise on looks or safety.

Key Features:

Push-Button Trolley Handle – Ensures comfort during navigation.

Multiple Organizer Compartments – Keeps everything neatly in place.

Attractive Design – Comes in eye-catching colors and patterns.

Dual Wheels – Provide smooth and stable rolling.

Not as lightweight as some polycarbonate alternatives.

From one of India’s most trusted luggage brands, the Aristocrat Harbor 8W Trolley Suitcase is crafted for the budget-conscious traveler who seeks functionality. With 8 smooth spinner wheels and a durable build, this suitcase ensures comfort and reliability on every trip. It's perfect for short vacations and work travels alike.

Key Features:

Strong Outer Shell – Built to endure frequent travel and rough handling.

8 Multi-Directional Wheels – Provides hassle-free movement at airports.

Expandable Zipper – Allows extra packing space when needed.

Adjustable Telescopic Handle – Comfortable grip and height flexibility.

The exterior can get scuffed easily with rough baggage handling.

Compact, textured, and trendy—the Stony Brook by Nasher Miles Dunes Cabin Trolley Suitcase is the go-to choice for smart travelers. With its hard-sided design and textured finish, this suitcase stands out in a crowd. Although it’s technically a cabin-size, its medium design and clever interior space make it versatile for short travels or light packers.

Key Features:

Textured Anti-Scratch Finish – Keeps the case looking new trip after trip.

Lightweight Yet Tough – Polycarbonate build resists wear and tear.

Double Spinner Wheels – Glides smoothly through terminals and platforms.

Compact but Spacious – Smart design fits more than you'd expect.

Cabin size limits the amount you can pack for longer trips.

Traveling smart starts with choosing the right suitcase. Whether it’s the stylish Safari Accent, the bold Skybags Beat Pro, the dependable Aristocrat Harbor, or the compact Stony Brook by Nasher Miles, each suitcase on this list is designed to enhance your travel experience. Myntra now is the best time to invest in high-quality luggage without burning a hole in your pocket. Don’t wait pick the one that fits your style and needs and make every journey smoother, safer, and more stylish than ever before.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.