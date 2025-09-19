Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: 4 Premium Dry Fruits & Nuts Combos

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is finally here, beginning 23rd September with 24-hour Prime early access. Here is your golden opportunity to purchase your healthy and premium dry fruits, nuts, and trail mixes in bulk at unbeatable prices. From nutrient-rich almonds to exotic figs and cranberries, these thoughtful pairings are not only ideal for daily munching but also sage holiday presents. Get them while they last and indulge in health, crunch, and flavor this holiday season.

Containing five old-time favorites, cashews, almonds, raisins, pistachios, and figs, the 41 FOODS blend is a healthy snack mix that is great as a holiday gift. The packs are also tightly packed to preserve natural crunch and flavor.

Key Features:

Combo contains Cashews, Almonds, Raisins, Pistachios & Figs

200g x 5 packets (1kg in total)

Resealable pouches to preserve freshness

Optimal for everyday snacking & celebration giving

Gently pricier than regular local dry fruits.

If variety is what you require, the Growfitz Premium Mixed Trail Mix will expose your senses to 15 varieties of dry fruits and berries. Variations of almonds and cashews, cranberries, cherries, and dates, the packet serves you with nutrition and energy in every handful.

Key Features:

15-in-1 blend of nuts, seeds, and berries

Export quality freshness & flavor

Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre

Convenient 400g pack

Not ideal for those who want individual fruit packs.

For a convenient but healthy treat, GreenFinity Mixed Dry Fruits Pack combines cashews, almonds, raisins, and cranberries in a 1kg pack. For everyday use, this pack remains fresh in resealable packets.

Key Features:

1kg pack (500g x 2 packets)

Almonds, Cashews, Raisins, and Cranberries

Healthy & antioxidant-dense snack

Fresh and crispy longer

Fewer varieties than other mixed sets.

A superseed superblend dry fruit, Lila Dry Fruits Combo is a blend of chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds along with almonds, cashews, figs, and raisins. Designed for an 8-pack for health-conscious individuals wishing for a protein, fibre, and good fat-rich diet, this is not only a snack but also a great festive treat for family and friends alike.

Key Features:

8 packs (100g each) of seeds & dry fruits

Rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants

Great for snacking or as a gift of the day

Ideal breakfast bowl & smoothie topping

Small packs get consumed too fast in big families.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is not about just shopping—it's your chance to bring nutrition, taste, and well-being home at unbeatable prices. Whether you're stocking up your pantry, preparing your festive hampers, or upgrading to healthier snacking, these quality dry fruit and nut packs contain everything you'll ever require. Enjoy 24-hour Prime early access to these deals before they disappear. Health, taste, and tradition: enjoy these specially designed packs in these well-planned bundles--there is no better thing to give the festivity than to share (and eat) the snack of fresh high quality dry fruits. The sale starts on 23rd September, and you should not delay.

