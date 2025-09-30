Amazon Great Indian Festival: Stylish LED Desk Lamps for Every Home & Office

The countdown has come to an end! The Amazon Great Indian Festival starts on 23rd September, with stunning offers on essential home and office supplies. Whether you're pulling overnights, working late nights, or simply require warm light for your home, these LED desk lamps will illuminate your life. With wireless charging, from pen holders to touch control, these lamps combine functionality with sleek design. And, Prime members enjoy 24-hour early access, so you never pay full price!

Fulminare LED Desk Lamp is a smart choice for professionals and students. The lamp features 3 colour modes, touch control, and a USB charging port. The lamp has been designed with eye-care lighting to minimise eye fatigue while studying or working for long hours, thus qualifying as a sound usage daily.

Key Features:

Touch light brightness control

3 customizable colour modes

USB device charging port

Eye-caring study/work light

Plastic compact design for longevity

Plastic material won't be the best for everyone.

Umi Desk Lamp is designed and functionality. There are touch sensor buttons, charging USB ports, and a pen holder integrated into the design, taking no desk real estate space at all, but providing just the right light. Its 3 levels of brightness are perfect for studying, reading, or working late without eye straining.

Key Features:

Touch sensor switch for convenience

USB rechargeable

3 brightness levels

Conveniently built-in pen holder

Slim and space-saving design for small desks

Battery backup may be drained on heavy usage.

The WEIRD WOLF LED Desk Lamp is a practical study companion. It has 3 modes of colour, touch controls, and a pen holder to offer additional storage. The lamp is stylish to behold and comes with a 6-month warranty, making it a reliable purchase to be used in study areas, offices, and general working environment.

Key Features:

3 colour modes to be adjusted

Touch controls

With a pen holder

6-month warranty

Stylish and minimalist design

Single-colour body model (white) only.

Elevate the luxury of your home with the gold metal finish and high-end features of the NYRWANA Table Lamp. It is sold with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, wireless charging and 3-colour touch control. It combines sleekness, style, and sophistication in a single sleek design ideally suited to bedrooms or living rooms or as a gift.

Key Features:

Urbane gold metal finish

3-colour touch control

2000 mAh rechargeable battery

Wireless charging for devices

Perfect for bedroom & living rooms

Since they are heavier than plastic lamps, not very portable.

Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to transform your home or study area with these fashionable and practical LED desk lamps. From the practical Fulminare lamp with USB charging to the compact Umi space-saving lamp with pen holder, to the WEIRD WOLF lamp with warranty, and finally, the premium NYRWANA lamp with wireless charging—there's something for all. Whether buying for yourself at home or work, or as a gift, these lamps are value for money but laden with functionality. Don't forget—Prime members receive early access and exclusive deals. Illuminate your life and save big this festive season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.