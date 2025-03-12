Amazon Holi Sale: Grab these Delicious Traditional Sweets at 50% off

Holi is a color festival, an atmosphere of merriment and closeness. And what is an Indian festival without sweets? If you're celebrating the festival with family members, distributing sweets as gifts to your dear ones, or indulging in authentic flavors, sweets are an intrinsic part of celebrating Holi. Amazon Holi Sale has commenced between 1st to 14th March with a 50% minimum discount on sweets. This is the ideal moment to indulge in some tasty treats to make your festival experience even more special. Let's dive into their details!

1. Unibic Swaadesi No Added Sugar Besan Laddoo

Unibic Swaadesi No Added Sugar Besan Laddoo is a guilt-free dessert made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and natural sweeteners. This guilt-free dessert is best suited to health-conscious people. It is the perfect sweet to make up for the festival flavors without being concerned about sugar intake.

Key Features:

Prepared with high-quality besan and pure ghee.

Sugar-free, hence suitable for diabetics.

Rich in protein and fiber for a healthy bite.

Perfect for gift purposes and personal indulgence.

It may have an unusual taste as opposed to the regular sugar laddoos.

2. Go Desi Mawa Badam Gujiya (200g) – Ghee Made

Holi would never be the same without gujiyas! Go Desi Mawa Badam Gujiya is made with meticulous care using hand-selected recipes, filled with smooth mawa (khoya), almonds, and the finest dry fruits, wrapped inside a crunchy golden brown covering and fried in pure ghee.

Key Features:

Pure Indian-style gujiya filled with mawa and almond filling, rich to the core.

Pure ghee is made to present the finest flavor.

Just crisp to perfection and simply marvelous.

Good as a gift in Holi hampers.

200g pack, best to be shared.

As fried in ghee, it would be a bit heavy on those who like less sweet.

3. GO DESi Atta Gond Laddu – Dry Fruits Laddoo – Indian Sweets Mithai



Atta Gond Laddu is an authentic Indian sweet prepared with whole wheat flour, gond (edible gum), and a blend of dry fruits. It's extremely renowned for its dominant taste and nutrition and is a superior source of energy to utilize while celebrating.

Key Features:

Handcrafted with authentic Indian ingredients.

Loaded with almonds, cashews, and raisins for its rich texture.

Completely free from artificial flavors and preservatives.

An ideal combination of health and flavor.

Moderately calorie-dense due to the addition of ghee and dry fruits.

4. Unibic Swaadesi Assorted Baklava Box | 200 gm | Gift Box





One needs to try the Unibic Swaadesi Assorted Baklava Box to include some foreign flavor to their Holi sweets. Baklava, a Middle Eastern delicacy made of layers of crispy pastry filled with one dense honey and dry-fruit layer each.

Key Feature:

It is normally made from three main ingredients, which are chiefly pistachios, almonds, and walnuts.

Traditional food from the Middle East with an Indian flavor.

It's a nice presentation and great for gifting.

Delicious twist on traditional Indian sweets.

Not for those with nut allergies.

With Amazon's Holi Sale from 1st to 14th March, you can get great deals on your favorite sweets. Whether it is the no-added-sugar besan laddoos, the healthy atta gond laddu, or the rich baklava, now is the time to buy Holi sweets. Holi is all about celebrations of rituals, joy, and love. And what better way to make it even more special than with lip-smacking sweets? From the heavy-handed flavors of Atta Gond Laddu to the exotic flair of Baklava, these sweets spread joy in every bite. Don't miss the Amazon Holi Sale, where you can avail yourself of a minimum 50% discount on sweets from 1st to 14th March. Shop now and bring sweetness to your Holi festival.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.