4 Beautiful Sarees Under 1500 Rs on Myntra

Myntra makes it easy to find beautiful and trendy sarees at prices you can afford. With safe delivery and easy returns, you can shop with confidence. These sarees cost less than 1500 rs and are great for daily wear or small events. Whether you like simple cotton, elegant silk blends, or stylish georgette, there’s something for every taste. You don’t have to spend a lot to look good. Find the saree you love and enjoy looking stylish without breaking your budget. Shopping for sarees has never been this easy with Myntra.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This soft cotton saree features a beautiful floral print and feels light and fresh, making it ideal for warm days. It's perfect for small outings like family lunches, temple visits, or picnics. The fabric is breathable, easy to drape, and keeps you comfortable for hours, combining style with everyday ease.

Key Features

Pure cotton keeps you cool

Bright floral design looks pretty

Lightweight for easy wear

May wrinkle a bit after a long day.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This silk-blend saree has shiny sequins that sparkle beautifully. It’s great for small parties or festivals. The smooth fabric drapes well, making it comfortable to wear. Pair it with simple jewelry to look elegant and special without spending much time or effort.

Key Features

Silk blend gives a soft shine

Sequins add sparkle and glam

Smooth fall for graceful draping

Sequins may catch on jewelry if not careful.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This georgette saree features delicate sequin work that sparkles under lights. Its lightweight fabric is perfect for evening events or small parties. It drapes beautifully and is easy to wear, making it a stylish and comfortable choice for special occasions.

Key Features

Light pure georgette fabric

Sparkling sequins give a festive look

Easy to drape and comfortable

The thin fabric can feel delicate and needs good care.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This ready-to-wear saree is already stitched with beautiful embroidery, so you don’t need to drape it yourself. Just wear it and go! Made from a silk blend, it looks elegant and neat. It’s perfect for events when you want to look stylish and put-together quickly without any hassle.

Key Features

No need to drape—easy ready-to-wear

Silk blend looks smooth and rich

Embroidered work adds charm

Fit may not be perfect—it’s one size only.

You don’t need to spend a lot to look beautiful. These four sarees from Myntra are all under 1500 rs and offer great value. Choose from casual cotton florals, shiny georgette, elegant silk blend, or easy ready-to-wear styles. They’re perfect for family dinners, small functions, or festive events. Myntra makes shopping easy with safe delivery and return options. These sarees are stylish, affordable, and simple to wear—helping you look your best with little effort. Pick your favorite today and let your style shine without spending too much.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.