The Right to Fashion Sale by Myntra has been up and running since 31st July, 2025, and this is the best place to get some of the most exquisite sarees at amazing prices. In case you are itching to update your ethnic line in something that is part trend-part heritage, this curated edit is just your thing. Round organza to georgette, sequined to floral-colored details--these selections add class, glitzy, and self-possessed in the same move. You want to dress up in sarees during a festival or on the occasion of a wedding; in any case, these sarees will make a difference.

The idea behind Tikhi Imli Sequinned Organza Saree is a fantasy for ethnically oriented modern-day lovers. It is designed with a translucent finish and also has sparkling sequins that give it a party-ready appearance. It is flowing and a gentle covering that is flattering to every figure and ultra-classy.

Key Features:

Fabric: Lightweight organza for a soft, sheer finish

Design: Intricately sequinned all over

Occasion: Ideal for parties and festive events

Style: Glamorous yet minimal

Comes with a matching blouse piece

May require a satin petticoat to avoid transparency.

The silk saree is a Pure Georgette Saree by Fabmora, decorated very prettily with just enough dazzle in the lights with sequins. Georgette consists of soft drap, and this makes it easy to carry and style.

Key Features:

Fabric: Soft and breathable pure georgette

Embellishments: Delicate sequin work throughout

Drape: Falls elegantly on all body types

Perfect for weddings, festive parties, and receptions

Includes matching blouse fabric

Needs gentle handling due to delicate sequins.

The bright colored colorblock in the miteras saree is notable in its geometric purity of georgette combined with the result of a handcrafted gotta patti border. The design is perfect to promote traditional occasions with the culture, and remains light and comfortable.

Key Features:

Fabric: Comfortable pure georgette

Design: Colorblocking with traditional gotta patti

Style: Vibrant and culturally rich

Ideal for festive occasions or haldi functions

Lightweight and breathable

Limited shimmer makes it less suitable for evening glamour events.

This soft/dream saree is targeted at the woman who likes subtle glam. Its sweet floral embroidery and pastel color make it bright and young. It works great both during the day and the evening, so you know the saree to go with when you want to be pretty and poised at the same time.

Key Features:

Embellished floral work on a flowing base

Perfect for wedding guests, festivals, or daytime functions

Lightweight and easy to wear

Adds romantic elegance to your ethnic wardrobe

Comes with a coordinating blouse

Might need accessories for a more festive touch.

Whether you are planning what to wear to the next wedding, party, or festive event, these sarees at Myntra not only provide style, shine, and elegance at enticing prices, but they also allow you to make a statement. Both variations offer something original- either sequins, floral charm, colorblock, or luxurious material. At the Right to Fashion Sale of Myntra (starting July 31st, 2025), you can add to your ethnic wardrobe without stretching your pocket. Pick up the one that correlates with your personality and the feel of the event, and combine it with the glittering accessories, and you are ready to shine. Embrace modern twist ethnic fashion with stocks that are available. Shop now.

