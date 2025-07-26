4 Elegant Women Kurtas to Shine During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days

Myntra Grand Festive Days is on between 23rd rd 27th July, and it is the right time to add festive glamour to your wardrobe. You can dress in them during family functions, small events, or everyday fashion; a lady's kurta is never outdated. In this post, we are going to highlight some of the elegant Kurtas of Myntra, from ethnic brands W, Anouk, Sangria, and Libas, containing their own style, good fit, and expensive design.

This is a fancy black kurta by W, which is simplistic and yet shiny. The flower pattern in yoke and the sequin straddling reduce its value to beautiful momentous occasions and nighttime rendezvous. Wear it with palazzos or cigarette pants to make it look Indo-western.

Key Features:

Straight fit with knee-length cut

Floral embroidered yoke with sequins

Soft rayon blend fabric

Three-quarter sleeves

Ideal for festive or semi-formal wear

Fabric may feel slightly delicate for daily rough use.

It is an ethnic maroon straight kurta that is loaded with ethnic sensibility by Anouk. The elegant embroidered thread on the front gives it a royal look, and it can be worn during cultural festivals or a pooja on a festive occasion. It has a round neck and a smooth line that maintains its elegance and comfort.

Key Features:

Traditional ethnic motif embroidery

Elegant threadwork detailing

Soft fabric, breathable for all-day wear

Round neck and side slits

Versatile for work and festive wear

Lacks embellishment if you prefer shimmer or sequins.

This printed AA-line kurta by Sangria adds color and flair to your collection. Its lightweight print, free-flowing silhouette, and daytime colours make it ideal as an outfit that may be worn during the day or at a less serious party. Style it with leggings or even supposedly as a dress in a fusion effect.

Key Features:

Beautiful multicolor print

A-line fit for flared elegance

Lightweight cotton-rich fabric

Perfect for summer or daywear

Side pockets for added utility

May require layering due to slightly sheer fabric.

Make a statement with this adorned maroon kurta provided by Libas, which makes traditional looks glamorous. Its deep maroon color, coupled with the golden yoke decorations, makes it an excellent choice for celebratory parties. The blend fabric is soft, thereby making it stylish as well as comfortable.

Key Features:

Heavily embellished yoke design

Flattering straight fit

Rich festive color tone

Lightweight material

Pair well with gold-toned accessories

Not ideal for minimalist or everyday wear.

As the Myntra Grand Festive Days is going to occur from 23rd to 27th July, now is the most opportune time to adorn yourself with classic ethnic items in your wardrobe. These four trendy kurtas, designed by some brands such as W, Anouk, Sangri a and Lib, comprise the right blend of trend and tradition. Whether you are in love with embroideries, adornments, or contemporary patterns, there is something available to satisfy aesthetes. These kurtas are perfect to be worn in a festival, a party, or even an occasion, making them very versatile, comfortable, and exquisitely designed. Get these holiday sales before it is too late- be smart, dress nicer, and shine easily this season.

