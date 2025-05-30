4 Nightdresses Under ₹999 That Are Cute, Comfy & Perfect for Lounging

Nightwear that feels like a hug and looks effortlessly stylish? Yes, please! If you're shopping for comfortable yet cute sleepwear without breaking the bank, this article is just what you need. We’ve handpicked four fabulous under-budget nightdresses available on Myntra that bring together comfort, breathable cotton fabrics, and trendy designs. Whether you love kaftans, T-shirt nighties, or classic cotton pieces, these options are perfect for cozy evenings and relaxed mornings.

A breezy blend of fashion and comfort, this ETC printed kaftan nightdress is the ideal nightwear for those who love roomy silhouettes and ethnic flair. Designed in pure cotton and featuring a relaxed fit, this kaftan is as stylish as it is practical. Great for lounging at home, long travel days, or even casual summer evenings.

Key Features:

Pure Cotton Fabric: Breathable and soft, perfect for long hours of wear.

Loose Kaftan Fit: Provides ease of movement and comfort all night.

Ethnic-Inspired Print: Adds a touch of desi charm to your sleepwear.

Side Drawstring Detail: Adjustable for a better fit.

Might be too loose-fitting for those who prefer structured nightwear.

Quirky, youthful, and super comfy—this SNAPPY B T-shirt nightdress is a fun addition to your bedtime wardrobe. With its graphic print and breathable cotton fabric, it's perfect for those who want sleepwear that doubles as chill-at-home wear. Ideal for movie marathons, lazy Sundays, or quick grocery runs!

Key Features:

T-shirt Style Silhouette: Trendy and casual for relaxed lounging.

100% Cotton Fabric: Skin-friendly and sweat-absorbent.

Bold Graphic Print: Fun designs that show off your personality.

Knee-Length Cut: Great coverage without compromising style.

Limited color options may not suit everyone’s taste.

Classic, clean, and endlessly wearable—this Rigo printed nightdress is the perfect mix of simplicity and elegance. With its navy blue base and subtle design, it brings a timeless touch to your nightwear drawer. Ideal for women who prefer no-fuss comfort with just the right dose of style.

Key Features:

Soft Cotton Construction: Keeps you cool through the night.

Simple Printed Design: Perfect for minimalistic tastes.

Relaxed Fit: No tight seams—just easy comfort.

Navy Blue Base: A universally flattering and calming shade.

The design might be too plain for those who love bold prints.

Minimal meets modern with this round neck nightdress from Lulu & Sky. Its clean silhouette and understated look make it ideal for those who love comfort wrapped in style. With soft cotton-rich fabric and a flattering round neck, it’s perfect for everything from sleeping to lounging around.

Key Features:

Round Neck Design: Flattering and easy to wear.

Straight Cut Fit: A go-to for both sleep and casual wear.

Cotton-Blend Fabric: Ensures breathability and a soft hand feel.

Easy Slip-On Style: Great for quick dressing and movement.

Fabric may feel slightly thin—best for warmer seasons or layering.

Sleepwear That’s Stylish, Soft & Super Affordable

Ready to upgrade your nighttime routine without overspending? These under-budget nightdresses from Myntra prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, or your wallet for a good night’s sleep. Each pick offers its own charm, from playful prints to elegant minimalism, while prioritizing comfort through breathable fabrics and relaxed fits. Whether you love kaftans, graphic tees, or classic cotton nighties, there’s something here to suit your sleep style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.