4 Oversized T-Shirts That Meet Comfort & Style: Myntra Right to Fashion Sale

A T-shirt is a must-have to quickly get a carefree, yet comfortable outfit. They always come in handy whether you are relaxing at home and need a casual outfit, you want something to wear out on a casual day, or you want a pair that gives you the street style feel, then pair them with jeans. The sale is on now and running until the 15th August 2025. The Myntra Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded is here, and this is your chance to get your favourites and in the best of sizes at never-before prices. Today, we will discover four gargantuan T-shirts that serve as the must-have in terms of being stylish, comfortable, and even versatile.

The piece is an oversized T-shirt with a vivid type print; it makes the message heard and feels great to wear. It is made of soft cotton, therefore, making it breathable, long-lasting, and comfortable to wear daily.

Key Features:

100% cotton fabric for comfort

Oversized fit for relaxed style

Typography print for a trendy vibe

Round neck for casual appeal

Limited colour options may not suit all preferences.

To lovers of pattern, there is a Glitchez Check Printed T-shirt, and this makes the oversized styling unique. The check design it has will give you some extra certainty to your outfit, but it will still be casual and cool.

Key Features:

Eye-catching check print

Oversized fit for comfort

Soft, breathable material

Versatile styling

The pattern may not appeal to minimalists.

This blissful selection by Bewakoof will take the audience back to the past with the official Cartoon Network Bears print. This is an ideal outfit to be easily enjoyed on casual and carefree days, and it is as cozy as it is adorable.

Key Features:

Official Cartoon Network merchandise

Soft cotton fabric

Oversized, relaxed fit

Fun, nostalgic print

It may feel too casual for semi-formal outings.

The SZN Graphic Printed T-shirt is the combination of urban style and art design. It is wonderful for people who like courageous patterns without a deficiency of comfort.

Key Features:

Striking graphic print

Soft and durable material

Oversized fit for relaxed wear

Easy to pair with jeans or joggers

Bold design may not suit all moods.

One should never forget about oversized T-shirts, which allow one to be comfortable and not lose the style. Whether it is the type of geekiness of DressBerry or the check appeal of Glitchez, rich in memories prints at Bewakoof, or huge graphics at SZN, these are but a few of the pieces that will give your wardrobe something special to have. The 11th to 15th of August 2025, Myntra Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded is the best place to add these very handy basics at the best possible prices. No matter whether you like minimalistic, patterned, funny, or edgy designs, these oversized T-shirts will make you feel comfortable and will make you look stylish in any environment. You will not want to spend the season with the same old casual clothes.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.