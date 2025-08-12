4 Trendy Oversized T-Shirts You Can’t Miss on Myntra Right to Fashion Sale

Baggy T-shirt has beat the world of fashion due to its loose cut, carefree fit, and comfort-restoring properties. No matter what you combine them with jeans, shorts, or joggers, these items fit any mood and occasion. Myntra also offers the ideal range of large cotton T-shirts in cheerful prints and stylish silhouettes. Meanwhile, the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded, which has been reloaded live from 11th August to 115th August 2025, so now is the best time to update your casualwear wardrobe with these must-have faves.

DressBerry's oversized graphic printed T-shirt is both comfortable and imaginative. The soft pure cotton material is soft against the skin, and the fashionable graphic print will give you an extra personality to your look. It has a round neck and short sleeves with a versatility that can be worn on outings, in lounging, or casual encounters.

Key Features:

Pure cotton for breathable comfort

Trendy graphic print design

Relaxed oversized fit for all-day ease

Round neck for a timeless style

Only a few graphic print options are available.

The Smartees drop shoulder T-shirt that is printed is that of people who prefer less design and a street style. It is crafted in cotton and is made to have a soft feel, yet be comfortable and at the same time maintain a chic look. The drop-shoulder style contributes to the casual, relaxed, & oversized style.

Key Features:

Soft cotton fabric for comfort

Minimal yet stylish print

Drop-shoulder design for extra room

Easy to pair with jeans, shorts, or leggings

It may look too loose for people who prefer fitted styles.

SZN has debuted its oversized graphic print T-shirt, and it is an unisex fashion essential to anybody who is into bold street style. The dramatic prints give your ensemble an edge, and the large and comfortable drop shoulder shapes make it extremely comfortable. Made of good cotton, it goes well with casual get-togethers, & concerts.

Key Features:

Bold graphic print for a streetwear vibe

Unisex oversized fit

Soft cotton for everyday comfort

Drop-shoulder design for relaxed movement

Bold prints may not suit minimal style lovers.

The comfy cotton texture and distinct graphic print make the Togs & Terre oversized T-shirt conceptually easy to style in a distinctively chic way. Its round-neck and loose structure can be freely used in a variety of casual styles from brunch outings to laid-back evenings.

Key Features:

Unique graphic print for standout style

Soft cotton fabric for breathability

Comfortable oversized silhouette

Round neck for a classic touch

May not layer well under fitted jackets due to its loose fit.

These four oversized T-shirts from Myntra are perfect for anyone who values comfort without compromising on style. From the bold statements of SZN to the minimal charm of Smartees, and the creative designs of DressBerry and Togs & Terre, there’s a style for every personality. Crafted from breathable cotton and designed for all-day wear, they make an excellent addition to your casual collection. And with the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded running from 11th to 15th August 2025, it’s the ideal time to grab these trendy pieces. Update your wardrobe and enjoy style that works for any day and any mood.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.