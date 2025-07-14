Affordable & Fab: Brunch-Ready Fashion Under ₹800
Who says you need to overspend to serve serious style? Whether it’s a cozy Sunday brunch with friends or a spontaneous café date, your outfit should speak chic, effortless and on-trend - without burning a hole in your wallet. Our curated collection of brunch outfits under ₹800 is here to prove that fashion and affordability can go hand in hand. Shop now!
Ready to dress like it’s golden hour, all day long? Crafted with breathable fabrics, flattering cuts, and playful prints, these dresses don’t just look good—they feel good too. From soft cotton maxis to flowy florals and ruffled minis, each piece is designed to give you that brunch queen energy without compromising on quality. Think lightweight materials perfect for warm afternoons, relaxed silhouettes that let you move freely and elevated styles that look way more expensive than they are. Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak and with these under-₹800 finds, your outfit will do all the talking.
Video Courtesy - Myntra
SARAI CREATIONS Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
The SARAI CREATIONS Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress is where timeless elegance meets everyday comfort. Designed for women who love effortless style, this maxi dress flows with grace while giving you that all-day wearability.
Key Features :
- The Fit & Flare Cut highlights the waist and gives a flattering flowy silhouette
- Eye-catching patterns that elevate your casual style
- It keeps you cool and comfy through warm days
- The length adds elegance and can be styled up or down
- Ideal for all-day wear without feeling bulky or heavy
- Since there is no lining the users may require layering depending on the lighting
Stylum Floral Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
Turn heads effortlessly with the Stylum Floral Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress, a blend of comfort, charm and casual elegance. Perfect for sunny brunches, day outs and laid-back get-togethers!
Key Features :
- The flowy fit & flare shape, creates a flattering and feminine silhouette
- All-Over Floral Print adds a vibrant touch
- It is Soft on the skin and perfect for all-day wear
- The neckline keeps the look casual yet graceful
- Versatile Styling: Pairs well with flats, heels, or even a denim jacket
- No Side Zip or Buttons: Can feel slightly tricky to wear for some
PIMU Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
The PIMU Print Fit & Flare Maxi Dress is your go-to pick when you want to blend ease with elegance. Designed for days when you want to look effortlessly put together, this dress adds a playful yet polished vibe to your wardrobe.
Key Features :
- Relaxed Fit & Flare Design offers comfort while giving a flattering shape
- The playful printed pattern adds a splash of style without going over the top
- Breathable Fabric Keeps you cool and comfy through warm weather
- There is a Full-Length Flow which helps elevates your everyday look with graceful movement
- Easy Slip-On Style so there is no zippers or fuss—just wear and go
- Since there are no pockets it misses out on that extra touch of functionality
MANOJAVA Cotton Printed Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Image Source - Myntra.com
The MANOJAVA Cotton Printed Fit & Flare Midi Dress brings breezy comfort and everyday charm together in one stylish piece. This midi dress is perfect for brunches, day strolls or relaxed office days—offering a polished look without trying too hard.
Key Features :
- 100% Cotton Fabric: Soft, breathable, and gentle on the skin
- The Flattering Midi Length offers a modest yet stylish silhouette
- Fit & Flare Design highlights the waist and flows effortlessly
- Subtle Printed Detail adds just the right touch of elegance
- Round Neck & Sleeveless Cut: Keeps the look simple and summer-ready
- The look is kept simple and summer-ready by round neck and sleeveless cut.
- Wrinkle-Prone Cotton: Needs ironing to maintain a crisp finish
From easy going brunch dates to casual catch-ups, your outfit deserves to speak style, comfort and confidence. The beautiful range of dresses we have explored—from SARAI CREATIONS’ flowy maxi, Stylum’s floral fit & flare, PIMU’s relaxed printed number, to the breathable MANOJAVA cotton midi—each brings something unique to the table. Designed for the modern woman who loves to blend comfort with chic, these styles are perfect for brunch, errands or just feeling good about yourself on any day. Let your style speak volumes even when you spend less. Because great fashion isn’t about price tags, it’s about how it makes you feel.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.