Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts 23rd September: 4 Lehenga for Navratri

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins from 23rd September, and this is the ideal time to get your dream festive wear. Lehenga cholis are tested and trusted, trendy, and never going out of style for weddings, Navratri nights, and traditional celebrations. Here, the designers are launching gorgeous designs in tussar silk, ajrakh prints, patola work, and foil work that provide a splash of glamour to each festival. Prepare yourself to purchase handpicked lehenga cholis with irresistible offers and lend a nostalgic touch to your festival look.

Image Source- Amazon.in



This lehenga choli is a lovely blend of trend and tradition with ajrakh print and patola foil work that bestows on it that festive royal look. Semi-stitched, there is room for the perfect tailored fit, making it ideal for Navratri nights, weddings, or any other cultural event when glamour is the order of the day.

Key Features

Dainty ajrakh and patola print

Semi-stitched for personal fitting

Luxe foil work adornments

Lightweight and airy fabric

Ideal for Navratri and festive wear

Read-to-wear is not an option.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Crafted from sophisticated tussar silk, the seams of the lehenga choli combine leheriya motifs with subtle foil print to create a riotous celebration garment. It is perfect with women who love vibrant colors that are traditionally high-end.

Key Features

Quality tussar silk fabric

Leheriya print with foil work design

Festive rich look

Weddings and Navratri are suitable

Easy drape with high-end finish

The fabric may require dry cleaning only.

Image Source- Amazon.in



This lehenga choli is made to blindfold you, with patola print and foil embroidery. It has a nice tussar silk cloth, and the unstitched blouse gives you a chance to enhance your appearance. The dress is a blend of comfort and designer's make, ideal to wear during Navratri nights or a wedding ceremony.

Key Features

Designer tussar silk fabric

Patola print with foil details

Unstitched blouse for customization

Ideal for Navratri or wedding days

Elegant and premium finish

An unstitched blouse takes additional tailoring hours.

Image Source- Amazon.in



This is a tussar silk lehenga choli available in Fashion Create, which is a show stopper at the festival time, but has been given the finishing with patola print and foil work to make the outfit have the perfect eye-grabbing effect.

Key Features

Tussar silk fabric

Patola print with foil detailing

Semi-stitched lehenga

Best suited for weddings and Garba nights

Sociable and celebratory appearance

Fewer color choices than other designs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival from 23rd September onwards is your golden opportunity to be the center of attraction in these beautiful lehenga cholis. The garment is designed so as to respect tradition, thus it is also modernized, like the ajrakh patterns or tussar silk, patola foil work. In the Navratri Garba, during a wedding, or even on the occasion of the family party at a festival, these lehenga cholis will ensure that you are the one who pulls the crowd. You should not wait any longer, because it is the festival sale, and you will be saving big, and you can pre-select the best lehenga choli, and add some glitz to your festivities. This Navratri, clothes will do the talking.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.