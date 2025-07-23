हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Men’s fashion

Amp Up Your Street Style: Best Graphic & Oversized T-Shirts for Men

Upgrade your streetwear game with these trendy oversized and graphic t-shirts. From bold typography to chill geek vibes, each tee offers unbeatable comfort, quality, and cool style for every occasion.  

Amp Up Your Street Style: Best Graphic &amp; Oversized T-Shirts for Men
Image Source: Freepik.com

Looking to upgrade your casual wardrobe with something trendy, comfy, and cool? Oversized and graphic printed t-shirts are taking over men's fashion in 2025—and for all the right reasons. From bold typography to creative prints and relaxed fits, these tees bring out personality with comfort. Whether you’re heading to a hangout, cafe, or just chilling indoors, these tees promise effortless style. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best oversized and printed t-shirts for men that combine comfort, statement design, and quality.

Stormborn Graphic Printed Oversized Drop Shoulder Cotton T-shirt

Stormborn Graphic Printed Oversized Drop Shoulder Cotton T-shirt

Image Source- Myntra.com


Order Now

Stormborn takes us to a traditional oversized drop shoulder tee featuring gritty graphic prints that scream streetwear. Crafted with 100% pure cotton, it is extremely breathable, skin-loving, and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Paired with joggers or jeans.

Key Features:

  • 100% pure cotton made
  • Oversized fit with drop shoulder
  • Grungy yet trendy graphic print
  • Great for casual and college wear
  • Soft and breathable material
  • Limited color options

Veirdo® Oversized Baggy Fit Typographic Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt

Veirdo® Oversized Baggy Fit Typographic Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt

Image Source- Amazon.in


Order Now

Veirdo's oversized baggy tee is for the trendy guy who likes big lettering and baggy styles. With typographical printed chest and raglan sleeves, it is clean but quite cool to wear. In a range of colors such as Swanwhite, Grey, Black, and Beige, this is a great casual tee with comfort and unique design.

Key Features:

  • 100% cotton with breathability finish
  • 5 color shades to choose from
  • Raglan sleeve to give unconventional style
  • Baggy loose fit for extra comfort
  • Cool typographic front logo
  • May be too loose for fit enthusiasts

Lecowar Printed Typography Polyester T-Shirt – Purple

Lecowar Printed Typography Polyester T-Shirt – Purple

Image source- Flipkart.com


Order Now

Lecowar purple polyester t-shirt unites relaxed ease and vibrant colors. Made from typography and bold printing, the round-neck t-shirt is ideal for people who love fast-drying, long-lasting material. The loose fit is relaxed enough for sweltering summer days, gym visits, or last-minute escapades.

Key Features:

  • Quick-drying polyester fabric
  • Glamorous purple bottom with huge typography
  • Lightweight and wrinkle-free
  • Round neck and classic fit
  • Perfect for gym and casual activity
  • Not very breathable due to cotton

Mad Over Print Code T-Shirt for Men

Mad Over Print Code T-Shirt for Men

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

For the technology enthusiast or geek-in-the-making, Mad Over Print's Code T-shirt is a fashion-aware choice for casual Fridays or weekend trips. Its minimalist code-like appearance will be loved by programmers and gamers. 

Key Features:

  • Light-hearted code-print
  • Comfort-fit that hugs like a second skin
  • Ideal for tech enthusiasts and gamers
  • Non-fading high-quality print
  • Soft cotton-blend fabric against skin
  • May not be for non-techies

If you are a streetwear, oversized, clean typography, or tech-print fan, these tees cater to all of you. Stormborn's graphic personalities, Veirdo's happy raglan sleeves, Lecowar's colored polyester, and Mad Over Print's coder-chic aesthetic – every tee is different. Cotton comfort, playfulness of prints, and easy fit make them perfect for work-from-home, lounging, or even going to the gym. Elevate your weekend style and say it with fashion and comfort. Pick your best and let your closet do the talking. Fashion will never have to work too hard—just tee up in the correct way.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Men’s fashionOversized T-shirtsMen's fashiongraphic teedrop shouldercotton t-shirtCasual StyleStreetwearprinted t-shirt
Next
Story

Dress to Impress: 4 Stunning Midi & A-line Dresses for Every Occasion

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Watch Top News Of the day