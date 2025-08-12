Best 4 Banarasi Sarees to Shop on Flipkart Freedom Sale (13th August)

Get the grandeur of Banarasi sarees to celebrate your Independence Day on Flipkart Freedom Sale, which begins August 13 onwards. Famous because of their eternal beauty and history, Banarasi sarees combine a rich combination of silk, rich zari work, and festive colors that echo a true Indian combination. These sarees are quite comfortable and equally awesome, whether you pick embroidered silk, sat, or art silk. You guys are all welcome to these wonderful discounts this Freedom Sale; it's high time this symbol of tradition and beauty is in your wardrobe.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Pheasant Woven Banarasi Jacquard Saree is full of heritage and contemporary charm and combines the comfort of art silk with an artisanal Banarasi pattern. Perfect to wear at festive events.

Key Features:

Art silk with Banarasi jacquard weave

Elegant zari border and pallu

Lightweight for easy draping

Perfect for weddings and festive wear

Soft texture for comfort

May require careful ironing to maintain crisp folds.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

And when you want to flaunt a saree that turns the spotlight on you, the Kalapushpi Embroidered Banarasi Satin Saree is the star on the red carpet. Rich satin finish along with beautiful Banarasi embroidery makes it ideal to be worn at receptions or evening parties.

Key Features:

Smooth satin fabric with Banarasi embroidery

Glossy finish for a luxe look

Lightweight yet structured

Suitable for parties and festive nights

Detailed pallu and borders

The glossy texture can be slippery to drape for beginners.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Elegant and all-purpose, Kanjiqueen Silk Blend saree proposes the classic Banarasi flair in a convenient, shopper-friendly silk blend fabric. The self-design weaving can be described as having a modest touch of elegance, which can be considered the best option to use in both large and small events.

Key Features:

Silk blend with Banarasi self-design

Subtle yet rich appeal

Durable and easy to maintain

Versatile for formal and festive events

Classic Banarasi motifs

It may feel slightly heavy for all-day wear in warm climates.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Ideal for admirers of temple cricket artwork in sarees, the Avantika Fashion Banarasi Saree has an exquisite art silk and cotton silk mix. It has a decorative architectural style that combines both comfort and magnificence, perfect for traditional events and celebrations.

Key Features:

Blend of art silk and cotton silk

Unique printed temple border

Soft and breathable fabric

Eye-catching festive wear

Easy to pair with gold or silver jewelry

Colors may appear slightly lighter in natural light than in online images.

On this Independence Day, make your Independence Day outfits a story of tradition and culture, and grace with a Banarasi saree in Flipkart Freedom Sale on 13th August. Right up to the stately glamour of Pheasant Jacquard and rich folds of Kanjiqueen Silk Blend and temples-borde sophistication of Avantika Fashion designs, every creation evokes centuries of Indian weaving tradition. With irresistible prices, luxury has become affordable as the sale gives a golden opportunity to possess these masterpieces. Either as a gift or as a purchase with which to treat yourself, a Banarasi saree is not so much a clothing item, but it is an emotion in fabric. Never give up a chance to lose it and shop in elegance and tradition at its best.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.