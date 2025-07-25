Best Cargo Trousers for Women to Grab During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days

Get Ready for the grand festive days by Myntra, which starts on 23rd July to 27th July, 2014. It is an amazing opportunity to renew your wardrobe with fashionable clothes at unthinkable rates. In case you want some fashion that is comfortable yet functional, then cargo trousers are the ones to choose. We present four stylish cargos of the finest brands of Myntra in this article that will give you the finest in terms of design, fit, and value. Going out with friends or trying to make a statement on the street with your streetwear, these cargos will make you stand out with ease.

Video Courtesy: Myntra

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

BAESD High-Rise Cargos are aimed at people who are not only interested in comfort but also in convenience in maintenance. The trousers are in a relaxed-fit style, and a usefully loose fit characteristic, which is ideal in casual attire.

Key Features:

Relaxed, loose fit for all-day comfort

High-rise waist for a flattering look

Easy-wash cotton fabric for low maintenance

Side pockets for extra utility

Neutral tones to pair with any top

The fabric might feel slightly thin for winter wear.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

These Parachute Fit High-Rise Cargos, which are available in Roadster, a brand associated with edgy casual wear, are ideal to complement the style to have a trendy streetwear look. Useful pockets and handy drawstring trimmings make these cargos ideal to be combined with a crop top, sneakers, or boots to give an air of nonchalance to your outfit.

Key Features:

Unique parachute fit with adjustable drawcords

High-rise fit for added waist support

Multiple functional pockets

Lightweight and breathable cotton fabric

Stylish solid colors

Not ideal for formal or semi-formal settings.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Currently, boldly declare with the StyleCast, Camouflage Cargo Trousers. Ideal to wear by those women who take pride in trying out prints, the camo-printed trousers announce an old-school style through a newer silhouette.

Key Features:

Iconic camouflage print

Loose fit for comfort and flexibility

Mid-rise waist

Soft cotton-blend fabric

Flap pockets for utility

Print might not appeal to minimalistic fashion lovers.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Tokyo Talkies offers a fashionable stint on traditional cargos using these knotted straight-fit pants. With a streamlined fit and middle rise waist, the trousers are perfect to wear a smart-casual look. Smooth knit material makes it very comfortable, and the neat design brings a chic look to your collection.

Key Features:

Mid-rise with straight fit silhouette

Soft polyester fabric for extra comfort

Sleek design suitable for smart-casual wear

Two flap pockets on the side

Elastic waistband for easy fit

Lacks traditional rugged cargo detailing for utility.

If you’re planning a style upgrade, these cargo trousers offer the best mix of trend, comfort, and affordability – and there’s no better time to shop than during the Myntra Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July. With amazing discounts across top brands like BAESD, Roadster, StyleCast, and Tokyo Talkies, you can find the perfect pair that suits your vibe and fits your budget. Whether you like it relaxed, edgy, bold, or chic, there’s a pair here waiting for you. Don’t miss this chance to add versatile fashion to your wardrobe – shop smart, dress better.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.