Best Casual Shirts For Women To Buy On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 is live from 23rd September to 30th September, bringing incredible offers across top women’s fashion brands. Shirts are wardrobe essentials that blend comfort with timeless appeal, making them suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. This sale presents an ideal opportunity to upgrade your shirt collection with trendy colors, modern cuts, and versatile fits. Whether you love oversized styles, bold colors, or classic stripes, Myntra has something for everyone. Explore these top shirt picks available now at festival discounts.

Molly & Michel brings comfort and effortless style with this oversized spread collar shirt. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, it adds a relaxed yet polished edge to your look. Consider adding it to your wardrobe this season.

Key Features:

Oversized fit for relaxed style

Spread collar gives a structured touch

Versatile design for casual or workwear

Soft fabric ensures comfort all day

May appear less fitted on petite frames

Vastrado offers a classic striped oversized shirt with a spread collar that never goes out of fashion. Its horizontal stripes add charm, making it a smart pick for casual and semi-casual outings. Add this to your collection for a timeless appeal.

Key Features:

Horizontal stripes for a chic look

Oversized cut ensures relaxed fit

Spread collar for classic detailing

Pairs well with denims or trousers

Stripes may look broad on some body types

Trendyol introduces a versatile brown spread collar shirt crafted for women who love subtle yet stylish fashion. Its rich shade makes it a dependable piece for workdays and casual meetups alike. Elevate your everyday wardrobe with this stylish essential.

Key Features:

Warm brown tone for versatility

Spread collar for neat finish

Comfortable fit for daily wear

Pairs easily with multiple bottoms

Color may feel too muted for festive looks

DressBerry brings energy and brightness with this fuchsia mandarin collar shirt. Designed for modern women, it is both vibrant and comfortable, adding confidence to everyday fashion. Make it your go-to pick for a bold statement.

Key Features:

Vibrant fuchsia shade for standout style

Mandarin collar gives a modern edge

Lightweight and comfortable for long wear

Ideal for office and casual outings

Bold color may not suit minimal wardrobes

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect chance to revamp your shirt collection with stylish pieces at attractive prices. From oversized comfort to bold, vibrant designs, these shirts bring unique charm and functionality. Whether you need everyday wear, work-ready essentials, or festive standouts, Myntra’s wide range ensures there’s something for every preference. Take advantage of the sale and indulge in shirts that combine fashion, comfort, and versatility.

