Best Flared Jeans for Women on Myntra: High-Rise Styles for Everyday Looks

Flare jeans have reentered the stages with a bang and best of all, it was justified. They are a cool change to discard skinny and straight fits, have a nostalgic feel as well as look with their leg-lengthening silhouette. The high-rise jeans flared featured by Myntra are a blend of the old and the new. You can choose the stretchable comfort and pure cotton structure and these jeans make your casual style cross the boundaries with a breeze. These are some of the options you can consider in order to create a flattering, trend-right wardrobe staple.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

keep it chic with the perfectly fashionable Roadster Flared Jeans patterned with a high-rise and light turning. These jeans combine flexibility and shape, and they give an excellent pair of pants to wear during long days or informal evenings. Include them in your daily rotation so that one feels comfortable shape-wise.

Key features:

High-rise waist creates a defined silhouette

Subtle light fade gives a soft lived-in look

Stretchable fabric adds ease of movement

Flared hem balances wider hips

Fit may relax slightly after multiple wears

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Modern yet retro, the Stylecast X Kotty Jeans bring volume and confidence to your outfit. Designed with a sharp high waist and clean finish, they’re easy to dress up or down. Consider these for bold, balanced daywear.

Key features:

High-waist fit flatters the midsection

Structured denim offers a neat silhouette

Minimal fade keeps the look versatile

Pairs well with heels or chunky sneakers

Fabric may feel firm before first wash

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Madame Flared Jeans is made in purity cotton and gives a clean crisp appearance with light whiskering. They match perfectly with crop tops or shirts tucked in (depending on the design they are worn with), and are both fashionable and comfortable, yet retro. This is a wardrobe item that can be added easily to day-to-night transition.

Key features:

Pure cotton ensures breathable wear

Clean look with subtle whiskers

Flared cut enhances leg proportions

Midweight fabric holds shape well

No added stretch, so fit is more rigid

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The StyleCast Light Fade Jeans are your answer to classic denim with a twist. Their even flare and dim faded finish gives them an imperceptibly informal touch. These jeans would be ideal when you want to run some errands or take a brunch as they are classy, easy to style throughout the year.

Key features:

Light fading for a worn-in feel

Flared legs create a soft silhouette

High-rise waist adds to structure

Flexible styling for both day and night

Waistband may feel snug without stretch

Myntra has an excellent variety of jeans in flared styles and will suit a person who wants to mix the old-school style with the modern fit. These choices are a good compromise between comfort, shape and style. You are a fan of straight-cut cotton or an elastane fan but can rarely resist the tightening of the waist or the stretch of the fit? These high-rise flares stand out as a good reason to give your daily denim a new life. Dress them up in fitted tops, sneakers or block heels and you are good to go.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.