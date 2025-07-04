Best Flared Maxi Skirts to Buy During Myntra’s Pay Day Sale
Light, stylish, and easy to wear—these maxi skirts are summer essentials. With soft fabrics, elastic fits, and bold prints, they’re a perfect match for Myntra’s Pay Day Sale discounts!
Looking to elevate your wardrobe with something light, pretty, and comfortable? Printed maxi skirts are the ultimate go-to for effortless summer fashion. Whether you're heading to brunch, a casual meet-up, or even a festive family gathering, these skirts offer the perfect blend of style and comfort. With breathable fabrics like cotton and organza, flared silhouettes, and eye-catching prints, these skirts are designed to flatter all body types and moods. Each skirt in this curated list comes with practical features like elastic waistbands, ankle-to-floor lengths, and lightweight designs—making them suitable for daily wear or occasion styling. And the best part? Myntra’s Pay Day Sale is live from July 1 to 6, offering up to 70% off on these beautiful pieces. With additional coupons, flash offers, and bank discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your collection with these trending maxi skirts.
NEUDIS Women Printed Flared Pure Cotton Maxi Skirt
Image source - Myntra.com
This flared pure cotton maxi skirt features bright prints and a breezy silhouette. It’s made for warm-weather comfort and easy everyday wear, with a soft waistband that doesn’t feel tight.
Key Features
- 100% breathable cotton
- Bright printed design
- Flared cut for comfort
- Soft elastic waist
- Perfect for daily styling
- Cotton may wrinkle after extended wear
Anayna Floral Printed Pure Cotton Flared Maxi Skirt
Image source - Myntra.com
A floral maxi skirt that delivers both charm and comfort. Its soft cotton fabric and flowing shape make it great for daytime looks. Style it with flats or sneakers and a tucked-in tee.
Key Features
- Pure cotton construction
- Full-flared silhouette
- Floral print for summer style
- Elastic waistband for fit
- Easy to wash and wear
- May feel too large on petite body types
KALINI Printed Flared Maxi Skirt
Image source - Myntra.com
Light and flowy with a bold ethnic print, this skirt adds color and movement to your outfit. It works well with both crop tops and kurtas, offering versatile styling all season.
Key Features
- Lightweight blended fabric
- Eye-catching all-over print
- Easy pull-on style
- Wide flared hem
- Comfortable fit
- Less breathable than pure cotton in heat
Frolic Rolic Blue Floral Printed Organza Maxi Skirt
Image source - Myntra.com
Elegant and floaty, this organza maxi skirt features beautiful floral designs over a soft inner lining. The half-elastic waistband keeps it secure, while the sheer top layer adds grace to your walk.
Key Features
- Sheer organza fabric with lining
- Blue floral print with a festive touch
- Half-elastic waistband with tassel detail
- Floor-length, voluminous design
- Ideal for evening or festive wear
- Delicate organza needs gentle handling
Maxi skirts are the perfect mix of fashion and function—comfortable, stylish, and wearable across seasons. Whether you love pure cotton for its breathability or prefer the soft sheen of organza for special occasions, there’s a skirt here for every mood and moment. With flared cuts, elastic waists, and stunning prints, they’re a great pick for both work and play. Myntra's Pay Day Sale is live from July 1 to 6, giving you the chance to shop these printed maxi skirts at up to 70% off. With exciting flash deals, extra coupons, and payment offers from select banks and UPI apps, this is the perfect time to add style and versatility to your wardrobe.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.