Best Flared Maxi Skirts to Buy During Myntra’s Pay Day Sale

Looking to elevate your wardrobe with something light, pretty, and comfortable? Printed maxi skirts are the ultimate go-to for effortless summer fashion. Whether you're heading to brunch, a casual meet-up, or even a festive family gathering, these skirts offer the perfect blend of style and comfort. With breathable fabrics like cotton and organza, flared silhouettes, and eye-catching prints, these skirts are designed to flatter all body types and moods. Each skirt in this curated list comes with practical features like elastic waistbands, ankle-to-floor lengths, and lightweight designs—making them suitable for daily wear or occasion styling. And the best part? Myntra’s Pay Day Sale is live from July 1 to 6, offering up to 70% off on these beautiful pieces. With additional coupons, flash offers, and bank discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your collection with these trending maxi skirts.

This flared pure cotton maxi skirt features bright prints and a breezy silhouette. It’s made for warm-weather comfort and easy everyday wear, with a soft waistband that doesn’t feel tight.

100% breathable cotton

Bright printed design

Flared cut for comfort

Soft elastic waist

Perfect for daily styling

Cotton may wrinkle after extended wear

A floral maxi skirt that delivers both charm and comfort. Its soft cotton fabric and flowing shape make it great for daytime looks. Style it with flats or sneakers and a tucked-in tee.

Pure cotton construction

Full-flared silhouette

Floral print for summer style

Elastic waistband for fit

Easy to wash and wear

May feel too large on petite body types

Light and flowy with a bold ethnic print, this skirt adds color and movement to your outfit. It works well with both crop tops and kurtas, offering versatile styling all season.

Lightweight blended fabric

Eye-catching all-over print

Easy pull-on style

Wide flared hem

Comfortable fit

Less breathable than pure cotton in heat

Elegant and floaty, this organza maxi skirt features beautiful floral designs over a soft inner lining. The half-elastic waistband keeps it secure, while the sheer top layer adds grace to your walk.

Sheer organza fabric with lining

Blue floral print with a festive touch

Half-elastic waistband with tassel detail

Floor-length, voluminous design

Ideal for evening or festive wear

Delicate organza needs gentle handling

Maxi skirts are the perfect mix of fashion and function—comfortable, stylish, and wearable across seasons. Whether you love pure cotton for its breathability or prefer the soft sheen of organza for special occasions, there’s a skirt here for every mood and moment. With flared cuts, elastic waists, and stunning prints, they’re a great pick for both work and play. Myntra's Pay Day Sale is live from July 1 to 6, giving you the chance to shop these printed maxi skirts at up to 70% off. With exciting flash deals, extra coupons, and payment offers from select banks and UPI apps, this is the perfect time to add style and versatility to your wardrobe.

