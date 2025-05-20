Best Formal Shirts Under ₹500
Discover quality formal shirts for under ₹500. Perfect for office and formal occasions, these budget-friendly picks offer professional style and comfort without compromising on fit or finish.
Looking sharp at work or college doesn’t have to be expensive. Flipkart’s formal shirts under ₹500 offer polished designs that help you maintain a professional look without overpaying. Whether you prefer solids, stripes, or subtle patterns, these shirts are perfect for meetings, presentations, or interviews. Upgrade your wardrobe affordably and look the part every day with Flipkart’s smart and economical shirt collection.
VTEXX Men Regular Fit Formal Shirt
Add a refined touch to your wardrobe with this sharp VTEXX formal shirt. Designed for everyday elegance, it’s perfect for work or any formal gathering. Treat yourself to a classic look that never goes out of style.
Key features:
- Cut away collar design adds a contemporary and stylish edge
- Regular fit ensures comfortable wear throughout the day
- Crafted from soft, breathable fabric suitable for long hours
- Solid color enhances its versatility for various formal outfits
- Fabric may require light ironing after each wash to maintain crispness
Vebnor Men Regular Fit Formal Shirt
Upgrade your workwear with this VeBNoR formal shirt that blends simplicity with polish. Whether for meetings or formal events, it offers timeless appeal. Consider adding this smart essential to your weekly rotation.
Key features:
- Button down collar keeps the shirt neat and structured
- Regular fit offers ease of movement without appearing loose
- Solid pattern makes it easy to pair with all trousers
- Suitable for both office settings and formal dinners
- Material feels slightly thinner compared to premium options
SHIMAK Men Regular Fit Formal Shirt
Keep it sharp and professional with SHIMAK’s spread collar formal shirt for men. It’s the ideal go-to piece for elevating your weekday or event attire. Indulge in a smart and well-balanced formal essential.
Key features:
- Spread collar gives a wider, formal appearance ideal for ties
- Smooth finish and tailored lines project a refined look
- Solid color offers a classic option for matching suits or slacks
- Designed to retain shape well after washing
- Shirt may feel slightly snug around the shoulders for broader builds
DEEMOON Men Regular Fit Formal Shirt
Step into confidence with DEEMOON’s clean and minimal formal shirt for everyday elegance. Suitable for work and events alike, this piece makes dressing up effortless. Explore an easy upgrade to your formal wardrobe.
Key features:
- Button down collar keeps the collar in place during long hours
- Regular fit makes it ideal for daily professional wear
- Neutral solid tone pairs well with all tie and blazer combinations
- Durable stitching helps maintain its shape after many uses
- Fabric texture may feel a bit stiff initially before softening
A good formal shirt is a wardrobe essential, and Flipkart brings you reliable, well-fitted options under ₹500. These shirts strike a balance between comfort and crispness, ensuring you're ready for any formal occasion. Whether you're dressing up for office hours or a semi-formal event, this range keeps you looking neat without stretching your wallet. Get formalwear that fits well—both in style and budget.
