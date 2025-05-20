Best Formal Shirts Under ₹500

Looking sharp at work or college doesn’t have to be expensive. Flipkart’s formal shirts under ₹500 offer polished designs that help you maintain a professional look without overpaying. Whether you prefer solids, stripes, or subtle patterns, these shirts are perfect for meetings, presentations, or interviews. Upgrade your wardrobe affordably and look the part every day with Flipkart’s smart and economical shirt collection.

Add a refined touch to your wardrobe with this sharp VTEXX formal shirt. Designed for everyday elegance, it’s perfect for work or any formal gathering. Treat yourself to a classic look that never goes out of style.

Key features:

Cut away collar design adds a contemporary and stylish edge

Regular fit ensures comfortable wear throughout the day

Crafted from soft, breathable fabric suitable for long hours

Solid color enhances its versatility for various formal outfits

Fabric may require light ironing after each wash to maintain crispness

Upgrade your workwear with this VeBNoR formal shirt that blends simplicity with polish. Whether for meetings or formal events, it offers timeless appeal. Consider adding this smart essential to your weekly rotation.

Key features:

Button down collar keeps the shirt neat and structured

Regular fit offers ease of movement without appearing loose

Solid pattern makes it easy to pair with all trousers

Suitable for both office settings and formal dinners

Material feels slightly thinner compared to premium options

Keep it sharp and professional with SHIMAK’s spread collar formal shirt for men. It’s the ideal go-to piece for elevating your weekday or event attire. Indulge in a smart and well-balanced formal essential.

Key features:

Spread collar gives a wider, formal appearance ideal for ties

Smooth finish and tailored lines project a refined look

Solid color offers a classic option for matching suits or slacks

Designed to retain shape well after washing

Shirt may feel slightly snug around the shoulders for broader builds

Step into confidence with DEEMOON’s clean and minimal formal shirt for everyday elegance. Suitable for work and events alike, this piece makes dressing up effortless. Explore an easy upgrade to your formal wardrobe.

Key features:

Button down collar keeps the collar in place during long hours

Regular fit makes it ideal for daily professional wear

Neutral solid tone pairs well with all tie and blazer combinations

Durable stitching helps maintain its shape after many uses

Fabric texture may feel a bit stiff initially before softening

A good formal shirt is a wardrobe essential, and Flipkart brings you reliable, well-fitted options under ₹500. These shirts strike a balance between comfort and crispness, ensuring you're ready for any formal occasion. Whether you're dressing up for office hours or a semi-formal event, this range keeps you looking neat without stretching your wallet. Get formalwear that fits well—both in style and budget.

