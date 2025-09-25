Best Kurta Sets For Women To Buy On Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025, running from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect chance to refresh your ethnic wardrobe. Kurta sets have always been a festive and everyday staple for women, offering comfort without compromising on style. Myntra’s latest collection combines embroidery, thread work, cotton fabrics, and woven designs to suit every occasion — from family gatherings to work celebrations. With leading brands offering irresistible discounts, this festival sale makes indulging in timeless ethnic wear easier than ever. Here are some of the best kurta sets you can shop now.

Libas offers a floral embroidered kurta set with trousers and dupatta, blending traditional charm with subtle sequin detailing. Perfect for festive events, this outfit brings grace and sophistication in equal measure. Consider it for celebrations that call for understated elegance.

Key Features:

Floral embroidery with sequins for festive appeal

Comes with trousers and dupatta for complete look

Comfortable fit for long wear

Elegant pastel tones for versatile styling

Sequins may require delicate washing

House Of Pataudi brings heritage-inspired charm with this floral woven v-neck kurta set. The straight cut paired with trousers and dupatta makes it a stylish yet comfortable pick for traditional gatherings. Add it to your festive collection for a refined appearance.

Key Features:

Woven floral design adds cultural detail

Straight fit for modern silhouette

Includes trousers and dupatta for ease

Lightweight fabric for festive comfort

May crease easily if worn all day

Odette presents a v-neck embroidered kurta with thread work, paired with trousers and dupatta for a complete look. The intricate detailing makes it perfect for festive evenings or family celebrations. Indulge in this piece for a touch of luxury.

Key Features:

Thread embroidery enhances festive style

Flattering v-neck design adds elegance

Comes with trousers and dupatta

Comfortable yet stylish for long wear

Embroidery may feel delicate for heavy use

Indo Era offers a breathable cotton kurta set with floral prints, designed for everyday elegance. Paired with trousers and dupatta, it is perfect for casual gatherings or long festive days. A practical yet stylish addition to your wardrobe.

Key Features:

Made from pure cotton for comfort

Floral print adds simple charm

Comes with trousers and dupatta

Regular fit suitable for daily wear

Cotton fabric may wrinkle after washes

Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival 2025, live from 23rd September to 30th September, is the perfect opportunity to invest in timeless kurta sets at discounted prices. From delicate embroidery to elegant woven designs, intricate thread work, and breathable cotton fabrics, these pieces bring variety and charm to your festive wardrobe. Ethnic wear remains a true expression of grace, and these versatile sets offer the ideal mix of tradition and comfort. Shop now and take advantage of amazing festival offers to refresh your wardrobe.

