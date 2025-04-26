Best Men’s Co-Ords to Grab During Myntra FWD Sale from 28th-30th April
Level up your summer fashion with these trendy co-ord sets for men. Perfect comfort, striking prints, and relaxed fits — now available at great prices during the Myntra FWD Sale!
Prepare to restock your weekend dressing with Myntra's FWD Sale between 28th and 30th April! This is an opportunity to get the trendiest co-ord sets at rates that are unmatchable. Whether loose fits or latest printed ones, these new additions are absolute steals. With the trendiest in prints or just plain comfort, these sets are ideal for weekend lounging, night outs, or holiday parties. Don't miss the opportunity to pick these hot pick-up sellers before they become extinct!
1. Glitchez Comfort Core Oversized Printed Detail Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
Comfortable and stylish with the Glitchez Comfort Core Oversized Co-Ords. Made for ultimate comfort with a fresh oversized design, these printed co-ords are ideal for errands every day or simply lounging at home. With just enough style and functionality for day-to-day wear.
Key Features:
- Relaxed, easy fit to provide utmost comfort
- Trendy printed details to provide that trendy look
- Soft cotton fabric, which is breathable and perfect for warm weather
- Versatile lounging and outing set
- Durable material that lasts through multiple washes
- Loosely fitting style may not be to everyone's taste
2. Kook N Keech Street Savvy Printed Relaxed T-shirt With Shorts Co-Ords Set
Image Source- Myntra.com
Get your street style in gear with the Kook N Keech Street Savvy Co-Ords. With a fashion-forward graphic print and easy-going fit, this pair provides the ideal combination of comfort and urban cool. Great for casual lounging, this is a must-have for individuals who enjoy casual street fashion.
Key Features:
- Bold in-season street-fashion print
- Easy movement with comfy fit
- Cotton material for comfortable wear throughout the day
- T-shirt and shorts coordinate
- Simple to match with sneakers for an entire outfit
- The material is slightly thick in very hot weather
3. StyleCast Off White & Blue Printed T-Shirt With Shorts
Image Source- Myntra.com
Bring effortless cool to your wardrobe with the StyleCast Off White & Blue Co-Ords. This ensemble delivers weekend charm through its fashionable design, along with a lightweight material for your fashionable weekend wear. This outfit suits every occasion, from holidays to brunches to everyday errands, because it offers an elegant look with minimal effort.
Key Features:
- Fashionable printed look for a fresh style
- Comfortable cotton for all-day wear
- Lightweight, perfect for warm weather
- Easy, relaxed fit that's still fashionable
- Easy-care fabric—machine washable
- Light-colored clothes could require more frequent washing
4. Campus Sutra Black Printed Round Neck Tee With Shorts
Image Source- Myntra.com
Deck your loungewear up with the Campus Sutra Black Printed Co-Ords. The monochromatic outfit featuring print details will enhance any style from casual to formal throughout both day and night hours. You will automatically reach for this pair whenever you need stylish clothing because they provide supreme comfort and versatility.
Key Features:
- Eternally black with awe-inspiring print
- Soft, stretchy cotton cloth
- Breathable for long hours of use
- Heavy-duty stitching for toughness
- Clean, stylish appearance
- After multiple washes, prints may become faded.
With Myntra FWD Sale on 28th to 30th April, be ready to give your wardrobe a makeover with these fashion co-ord sets. From cozy comfort with an oversized twist by Glitchez to street style cool by Kook N Keech, style essentials by StyleCast, and minimalist charm by Campus Sutra — there's something for every mood! Don't miss out on the fabulous deals and new trends in store for you. Get your picks today before they vanish and own this season's casual fashion.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.