Best Men’s Jackets to Own

Men’s jackets are functional, fashionable, and seasonal must-haves. From lightweight bombers to padded winter pieces, they provide warmth while elevating any outfit. Whether you want a laid-back weekend look or a sharp layer over formalwear, Myntra’s range has something for every purpose. With variations in fabric, lining, and cut, the options are designed to suit both style and weather. Find your ideal fit and finish off any look with ease and confidence.

This sleek tailored jacket brings structure and ease together, perfect for layering through changing seasons. With its clean lines and lightweight build, it transitions smoothly from office to evening.

Key features:

Streamlined cut creates a polished silhouette without feeling stiff or bulky

Lightweight fabric allows for breathability and comfort during warmer days

Minimalist design makes it versatile for both casual and semi-formal settings

Pairs effortlessly with tapered trousers or relaxed chinos

May lack insulation for cooler climates or heavy winter use

A refined choice for smart evenings or business-casual days, this tailored fit jacket stands out with its spread collar design. It brings a modern edge to classic tailoring.

Key features:

Tailored fit sculpts the body neatly without restricting movement

Spread collar adds a contemporary feel to the classic jacket structure

Structured shoulders create a confident, sharp profile for formal occasions

Crafted with premium stitching for lasting wear and clean finishes

Not ideal for relaxed styling due to its more fitted, formal cut

This open front jacket blends sophistication with a laid-back approach, ideal for transitional weather. Its easy drape and soft fabric give it a relaxed yet refined feel.

Key features:

Open front design allows free movement and an effortless layering experience

Subtle tailoring retains a structured shape without buttons or closure

Made with breathable material that suits all-day wear in mild temperatures

Can be styled over tees or collared shirts for an elevated casual look

Might not hold structure firmly without internal lining or shoulder support

Crafted from pure linen, this tailored jacket offers sharp lines with a lightweight, airy feel. It’s the perfect go-to for summer weddings, business lunches, or evening socials.

Key features:

Pure linen fabric keeps you cool while adding a touch of textural elegance

Tailored finish ensures a smart fit through the shoulders and waist

Neutral tones make it easy to pair with both light and dark trousers

Ideal for warm weather events where comfort and style matter equally

Natural linen may wrinkle easily and need light steaming before wear

A good jacket pulls your entire outfit together while offering comfort through seasonal changes. Choose structured styles for formal looks or relaxed fits for everyday use. Layer it right, and a jacket becomes more than outerwear—it becomes a statement. Myntra offers a thoughtfully curated selection to help you find the right balance between utility and design. Invest in jackets that work across occasions and seasons to keep your style consistent all year round.

