Best Pullovers for Women to Shop Now

Pullovers are a practical yet stylish solution for transitional and cold-weather dressing. They are easy to layer, soft to touch, and effortless to style. Myntra presents a variety of pullovers in knits, cotton blends, and wool for every comfort level and fashion mood. From oversized silhouettes to cropped knits, pullovers can serve both function and form—making them a must-have for casual wardrobes.

Clean and classic, this V-neck pullover from Mango offers an easy way to elevate everyday layers. It’s the kind of staple that works well from casual office days to weekend brunches.

V-neckline flatters the collarbone and layers easily with shirts or camisoles

Soft knit construction gives lasting comfort without compromising breathability

Slim fit adds a refined shape while keeping the look understated

Works well under jackets or on its own with jeans or skirts

Lightweight material may not be warm enough for colder climates without layering

This embroidered blue pullover adds a delicate twist to winter basics with its soft floral detail. It brings charm and comfort together, making it perfect for cozy days with a touch of style.

Floral embroidery adds feminine detail to a classic silhouette

Muted blue shade pairs well with neutral and pastel bottoms

Midweight knit provides warmth without feeling overly bulky

Crew neckline keeps the look clean and versatile for layering

Intricate stitching may need gentle washing to preserve the embroidery

Bright and cheerful, this floral printed pullover brings color into cooler months. Designed to stand out without being too bold, it’s ideal for lifting your mood and outfit at once.

Floral prints lend playful energy to cold-weather wardrobes

Relaxed fit ensures easy movement and a laid-back look

Pairs well with denim, leggings, or wide-leg trousers for daily wear

Fabric feels cozy against the skin without being overly thick

Prints may fade slightly over time with frequent washing

Simple yet smart, this ribbed pullover from Marks & Spencer combines structure and comfort effortlessly. It’s designed for everyday wear with a slightly dressier finish that transitions from home to outdoors.

Ribbed texture adds subtle shape and stretch to flatter most body types

Acrylic blend keeps the pullover lightweight, soft, and low maintenance

Neckline sits high enough for warmth while staying breathable

Neutral colors make it an easy match with existing wardrobe pieces

May develop slight pilling with long-term frequent wear and wash

Pullovers make cool-weather layering more fashionable and comfortable. Myntra’s versatile collection includes cozy neutrals and statement pieces fit for everyday wear. Whether paired with jeans or skirts, these sweaters offer the right balance between warmth and trend. Shop Myntra’s range of women’s pullovers to find your seasonal staple.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.