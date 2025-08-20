Best Pullovers for Women to Shop Now
Pullovers blend comfort with everyday style. Myntra offers warm, wearable options to suit all preferences and temperatures.
Pullovers are a practical yet stylish solution for transitional and cold-weather dressing. They are easy to layer, soft to touch, and effortless to style. Myntra presents a variety of pullovers in knits, cotton blends, and wool for every comfort level and fashion mood. From oversized silhouettes to cropped knits, pullovers can serve both function and form—making them a must-have for casual wardrobes.
Mango V-Neck Pullover
Clean and classic, this V-neck pullover from Mango offers an easy way to elevate everyday layers. It’s the kind of staple that works well from casual office days to weekend brunches.
Key features:
- V-neckline flatters the collarbone and layers easily with shirts or camisoles
- Soft knit construction gives lasting comfort without compromising breathability
- Slim fit adds a refined shape while keeping the look understated
- Works well under jackets or on its own with jeans or skirts
- Lightweight material may not be warm enough for colder climates without layering
Mast & Harbour Women Blue Embroidered Pullover Sweater
This embroidered blue pullover adds a delicate twist to winter basics with its soft floral detail. It brings charm and comfort together, making it perfect for cozy days with a touch of style.
Key features:
- Floral embroidery adds feminine detail to a classic silhouette
- Muted blue shade pairs well with neutral and pastel bottoms
- Midweight knit provides warmth without feeling overly bulky
- Crew neckline keeps the look clean and versatile for layering
- Intricate stitching may need gentle washing to preserve the embroidery
20Dresses Women Floral Printed Pullover
Bright and cheerful, this floral printed pullover brings color into cooler months. Designed to stand out without being too bold, it’s ideal for lifting your mood and outfit at once.
Key features:
- Floral prints lend playful energy to cold-weather wardrobes
- Relaxed fit ensures easy movement and a laid-back look
- Pairs well with denim, leggings, or wide-leg trousers for daily wear
- Fabric feels cozy against the skin without being overly thick
- Prints may fade slightly over time with frequent washing
Marks & Spencer Women Acrylic Ribbed Pullover
Simple yet smart, this ribbed pullover from Marks & Spencer combines structure and comfort effortlessly. It’s designed for everyday wear with a slightly dressier finish that transitions from home to outdoors.
Key features:
- Ribbed texture adds subtle shape and stretch to flatter most body types
- Acrylic blend keeps the pullover lightweight, soft, and low maintenance
- Neckline sits high enough for warmth while staying breathable
- Neutral colors make it an easy match with existing wardrobe pieces
- May develop slight pilling with long-term frequent wear and wash
Pullovers make cool-weather layering more fashionable and comfortable. Myntra’s versatile collection includes cozy neutrals and statement pieces fit for everyday wear. Whether paired with jeans or skirts, these sweaters offer the right balance between warmth and trend. Shop Myntra’s range of women’s pullovers to find your seasonal staple.
