Best Summer Cord Sets to Shop in Myntra Pay Day Sale (1st–6th July)
Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July is an excellent time to refresh your wardrobe with stylish and coordinated summer cord sets—matching top and bottom ensembles made of lightweight, breathable corduroy-style fabric. These sets combine comfort and trendiness, offering effortless style with minimal effort. You can find cropped jackets paired with relaxed wide-leg pants, tailored shorts with matching blazers, and casual vests with culottes.
The color palette includes earthy tones, pastel shades, and timeless neutrals, making them easy to mix and match. Whether you're aiming for a polished street-style look or a cozy yet chic off-duty outfit, the sale offers versatile sets with beautiful tailoring and soft textures—all at attractive discounts with easy returns and fast delivery. It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in coordinated outfits that are both wearable and fashionable this season.
1. DressBerry Fashion Round Neck Shirt With Trousers Co-Ords
This co-ord set from DressBerry features a stylish round neck shirt paired with matching trousers. The design is minimalistic yet chic, making it perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events. The breathable fabric and relaxed fit ensure comfort during warmer days.
Key Features:
- Round neck shirt with a clean, simple design
- Matching trousers with a tailored yet comfortable fit
- Lightweight, breathable fabric ideal for summer
- Coordinated set for easy styling
- Versatile for casual and office wear
Cons:
- Limited color options available
- Shirt length may feel short for some
- Trousers may require hemming for petite sizes
2. Selvia Shirt Collar Top With Trousers
Selvia offers a classic shirt collar top paired with matching trousers in this co-ord set. The structured collar adds a formal touch, while the relaxed fit of the trousers balances the overall look. It’s suitable for professional settings as well as smart casual occasions.
Key Features:
- Crisp shirt collar for a polished appearance
- Coordinated trousers with a comfortable fit
- Smooth fabric with a slight sheen
- Easy to mix and match with other wardrobe pieces
- Great for office and day-to-night looks
Cons:
- Fabric may crease easily
- Not ideal for very hot, humid climates
- Limited stretch may restrict movement
3. Sangria Blue Self Design Printed Kantha Work Shirt Collar Pure Cotton Shirt With Trouser
This elegant co-ord set by Sangria features a pure cotton shirt and trousers, highlighted by intricate Kantha embroidery. The blue self-design print adds subtle texture, while the traditional Kantha work gives it a handcrafted feel. Perfect for cultural events or casual daywear.
Key Features:
- Pure cotton fabric for breathability and comfort
- Kantha embroidery adds unique artisanal detail
- Shirt collar enhances a structured look
- Coordinated trousers for a complete outfit
- Soft blue tone with self-design print
Cons:
- Embroidery requires gentle care
- May feel slightly stiff initially
- Not suitable for very formal occasions
4. Libas Printed Shirt Collar Tunic With Palazzos
Libas presents a printed shirt collar tunic paired with palazzo pants, offering a contemporary take on traditional comfort wear. The tunic’s print and collar detail create an elegant aesthetic, while the palazzos provide roomy comfort. Ideal for casual outings or relaxed office days.
Key Features:
- Printed shirt collar tunic with stylish design
- Palazzo pants with a loose, flowing fit
- Lightweight fabric perfect for summer
- Mix of traditional and modern elements
- Comfortable and breathable
Cons:
- Tunic length may not suit everyone
- Palazzo pants can be tricky to style for petite frames
- Print may fade after multiple washes
Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July presents a fantastic opportunity to elevate your summer wardrobe with stylish and comfortable cord sets. These coordinated outfits blend effortless style with breathable fabrics, making them perfect for warm weather while keeping you looking polished and put-together. Whether you prefer classic shirt-and-trouser combos or more contemporary tunics with palazzos, the sale offers a diverse range of options to suit different tastes and occasions. With attractive discounts and the convenience of online shopping, this is the ideal time to invest in versatile summer cord sets that combine comfort, trend, and ease of styling. Don’t miss the chance to refresh your closet with these chic co-ords during the Myntra sale.
