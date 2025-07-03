Best Summer Cord Sets to Shop in Myntra Pay Day Sale (1st–6th July)

The color palette includes earthy tones, pastel shades, and timeless neutrals, making them easy to mix and match. Whether you're aiming for a polished street-style look or a cozy yet chic off-duty outfit, the sale offers versatile sets with beautiful tailoring and soft textures—all at attractive discounts with easy returns and fast delivery. It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in coordinated outfits that are both wearable and fashionable this season.

This co-ord set from DressBerry features a stylish round neck shirt paired with matching trousers. The design is minimalistic yet chic, making it perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events. The breathable fabric and relaxed fit ensure comfort during warmer days.

Key Features:

Round neck shirt with a clean, simple design

Matching trousers with a tailored yet comfortable fit

Lightweight, breathable fabric ideal for summer

Coordinated set for easy styling

Versatile for casual and office wear

Cons:

Limited color options available

Shirt length may feel short for some

Trousers may require hemming for petite sizes

Selvia offers a classic shirt collar top paired with matching trousers in this co-ord set. The structured collar adds a formal touch, while the relaxed fit of the trousers balances the overall look. It’s suitable for professional settings as well as smart casual occasions.

Key Features:

Crisp shirt collar for a polished appearance

Coordinated trousers with a comfortable fit

Smooth fabric with a slight sheen

Easy to mix and match with other wardrobe pieces

Great for office and day-to-night looks

Cons:

Fabric may crease easily

Not ideal for very hot, humid climates

Limited stretch may restrict movement

This elegant co-ord set by Sangria features a pure cotton shirt and trousers, highlighted by intricate Kantha embroidery. The blue self-design print adds subtle texture, while the traditional Kantha work gives it a handcrafted feel. Perfect for cultural events or casual daywear.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric for breathability and comfort

Kantha embroidery adds unique artisanal detail

Shirt collar enhances a structured look

Coordinated trousers for a complete outfit

Soft blue tone with self-design print

Cons:

Embroidery requires gentle care

May feel slightly stiff initially

Not suitable for very formal occasions

Libas presents a printed shirt collar tunic paired with palazzo pants, offering a contemporary take on traditional comfort wear. The tunic’s print and collar detail create an elegant aesthetic, while the palazzos provide roomy comfort. Ideal for casual outings or relaxed office days.

Key Features:

Printed shirt collar tunic with stylish design

Palazzo pants with a loose, flowing fit

Lightweight fabric perfect for summer

Mix of traditional and modern elements

Comfortable and breathable

Cons:

Tunic length may not suit everyone

Palazzo pants can be tricky to style for petite frames

Print may fade after multiple washes

Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from 1st to 6th July presents a fantastic opportunity to elevate your summer wardrobe with stylish and comfortable cord sets. These coordinated outfits blend effortless style with breathable fabrics, making them perfect for warm weather while keeping you looking polished and put-together. Whether you prefer classic shirt-and-trouser combos or more contemporary tunics with palazzos, the sale offers a diverse range of options to suit different tastes and occasions. With attractive discounts and the convenience of online shopping, this is the ideal time to invest in versatile summer cord sets that combine comfort, trend, and ease of styling. Don’t miss the chance to refresh your closet with these chic co-ords during the Myntra sale.

