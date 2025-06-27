Best Wide Leg Trousers to Grab at Myntra Clearance Sale from 25th to 30th June

Myntra is back with an exciting clearance sale from 25th to 30th June, offering massive discounts ranging from 50% to 80% off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with stylish and comfortable wide leg trousers that fit every occasion — be it casual outings, workdays, or relaxed weekends. Whether you love bold prints, breathable fabrics, or easy-wash comfort, this sale has it all at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to shop trendy trousers that promise comfort, style, and affordability!





These trousers feature a breezy mesh fabric and a wide leg cut, perfect for those who want light and airy bottoms. The flowy fit adds elegance and keeps you comfortable during warm days. Ideal for casual and semi-formal wear, these trousers combine style with ease.

Key Features

Lightweight mesh material

Wide leg silhouette for breathability

Comfortable fit for all-day wear

Perfect for summer and spring seasons

The mesh fabric may feel slightly see-through in bright light, so pairing with the right innerwear is necessary.





Bring a pop of color and tropical vibes to your wardrobe with these high-rise trousers featuring a flared design and vibrant prints. The high-rise waist flatters your silhouette, while the flared legs add movement and style, making them a great choice for casual and vacation looks.

Key Features

Bold tropical print

Flared leg for a stylish, trendy look

High-rise waist for flattering fit

Soft and breathable fabric

The vibrant print may not be versatile for all occasions, limiting pairing options.





These trousers showcase ethnic-inspired motifs that add cultural charm and uniqueness to your outfit. With a relaxed fit, they offer all-day comfort without sacrificing style. Ideal for casual wear or a creative office look.

Key Features

Unique ethnic motif prints

Relaxed, easy fit for comfort

Suitable for casual and creative workwear

Lightweight fabric

The ethnic print might not appeal to everyone and can be tricky to match with other pieces.





For lovers of florals, these multicoloured printed trousers are an excellent pick. The relaxed fit combined with flared legs provides freedom of movement, while the high-rise waist enhances your shape. Plus, the easy-wash fabric makes maintenance simple.

Key Features

Beautiful multicoloured floral print

Relaxed and flared cut for style and comfort

High-rise design for flattering fit

Easy-care, washable material

The floral pattern may be too bold for formal settings.

This Myntra Clearance Sale from 25th to 30th June is the best chance to update your wardrobe with trendy and comfy wide leg trousers at massive discounts from 50% to 80% off. Each pair offers something unique—whether it's breathable mesh, vibrant tropical prints, ethnic charm, or fresh floral patterns—giving you a variety of stylish options. The trousers blend comfort with fashion and are easy to style for different occasions. Just keep in mind the small cons to pick what fits your style best. Don’t wait—shop now and enjoy the best deals during this limited-time sale. Your wardrobe refresh is just a click away!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.