Best Wide Leg Trousers to Grab at Myntra Clearance Sale from 25th to 30th June
Shop trendy wide leg trousers during Myntra’s clearance sale (25–30 June) with up to 80% off. Choose breathable, printed, and high-rise styles perfect for comfort and style all summer long!
Myntra is back with an exciting clearance sale from 25th to 30th June, offering massive discounts ranging from 50% to 80% off. This is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with stylish and comfortable wide leg trousers that fit every occasion — be it casual outings, workdays, or relaxed weekends. Whether you love bold prints, breathable fabrics, or easy-wash comfort, this sale has it all at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to shop trendy trousers that promise comfort, style, and affordability!
DressBerry Women Mesh Wide Leg Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
These trousers feature a breezy mesh fabric and a wide leg cut, perfect for those who want light and airy bottoms. The flowy fit adds elegance and keeps you comfortable during warm days. Ideal for casual and semi-formal wear, these trousers combine style with ease.
Key Features
- Lightweight mesh material
- Wide leg silhouette for breathability
- Comfortable fit for all-day wear
- Perfect for summer and spring seasons
- The mesh fabric may feel slightly see-through in bright light, so pairing with the right innerwear is necessary.
Mystere Paris Women Tropical Printed Flared High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
Bring a pop of color and tropical vibes to your wardrobe with these high-rise trousers featuring a flared design and vibrant prints. The high-rise waist flatters your silhouette, while the flared legs add movement and style, making them a great choice for casual and vacation looks.
Key Features
- Bold tropical print
- Flared leg for a stylish, trendy look
- High-rise waist for flattering fit
- Soft and breathable fabric
- The vibrant print may not be versatile for all occasions, limiting pairing options.
Kazo Dolce Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Relaxed Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
These trousers showcase ethnic-inspired motifs that add cultural charm and uniqueness to your outfit. With a relaxed fit, they offer all-day comfort without sacrificing style. Ideal for casual wear or a creative office look.
Key Features
- Unique ethnic motif prints
- Relaxed, easy fit for comfort
- Suitable for casual and creative workwear
- Lightweight fabric
- The ethnic print might not appeal to everyone and can be tricky to match with other pieces.
Kotty Women Multicoloured Floral Flared High-Rise Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
For lovers of florals, these multicoloured printed trousers are an excellent pick. The relaxed fit combined with flared legs provides freedom of movement, while the high-rise waist enhances your shape. Plus, the easy-wash fabric makes maintenance simple.
Key Features
- Beautiful multicoloured floral print
- Relaxed and flared cut for style and comfort
- High-rise design for flattering fit
- Easy-care, washable material
- The floral pattern may be too bold for formal settings.
This Myntra Clearance Sale from 25th to 30th June is the best chance to update your wardrobe with trendy and comfy wide leg trousers at massive discounts from 50% to 80% off. Each pair offers something unique—whether it's breathable mesh, vibrant tropical prints, ethnic charm, or fresh floral patterns—giving you a variety of stylish options. The trousers blend comfort with fashion and are easy to style for different occasions. Just keep in mind the small cons to pick what fits your style best. Don’t wait—shop now and enjoy the best deals during this limited-time sale. Your wardrobe refresh is just a click away!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.