Best Women’s Blazers to Buy Now

Blazers for women have become an essential wardrobe staple—bridging style, structure, and versatility with ease. Whether paired with trousers for work or styled over dresses for casual elegance, a well-fitted blazer adds polish to any outfit. Myntra features a wide variety of blazers designed to flatter every silhouette, season, and setting. With bold colors, clean tailoring, and textured fabrics, Myntra’s collection makes it simple to add refined layers to your look.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted from breathable pure linen, this single-breasted blazer is your answer to polished looks in warmer weather. Lightweight yet smart, it’s ideal for elevating daytime outfits with quiet sophistication.

Key features:

Linen fabric keeps you cool and comfortable during long summer days

Single-breasted design offers a sleek silhouette with minimal fuss

Neutral tones pair well with dresses, wide-leg trousers, or denim

Light shoulder padding enhances structure without compromising softness

Wrinkles easily due to natural linen texture and may need frequent steaming

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This tailored blazer from Next adds instant structure to any casual outfit with its power-shoulder edge. Designed for versatility, it blends strong lines with relaxed fabrics for a high-low styling effect.

Key features:

Tailored fit defines the waist and sharpens the upper body naturally

Blends casual fabric feel with a formal cut for day-to-night dressing

Power shoulders bring subtle drama without going over the top

Pairs well with co-ords, tees, or jeans depending on the occasion

Structured tailoring might not suit those preferring slouchy, relaxed fits

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Perfect for workwear and beyond, this Sassafras blazer balances classic structure with modern polish. Designed to transition from desk to dinner, it’s a staple that gets noticed for all the right reasons.

Key features:

Single-breasted front adds polish while keeping things minimal and timeless

Tailored seams enhance shape while allowing freedom of movement

Goes well with formal trousers, bodycon dresses, or midi skirts

Light fabric lining keeps you comfortable throughout the day

Color choices may be limited if you're looking for bold seasonal tones

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This fitted blazer by H&M is all about clean lines and effortless layering. With a sleek cut and sharp lapels, it’s an easy way to sharpen up basic outfits without overdoing it.

Key features:

Streamlined fit gives a flattering, clean silhouette for everyday wear

Sharp lapels add structure whether worn open or buttoned

Works well with denim, slip dresses, or tailored pants

Lightweight build makes it easy to layer through transitional seasons

Slightly narrow fit may feel snug around the shoulders for broader frames

Women’s blazers are more than just workwear—they’re key pieces that add sharpness and confidence to any look. With designs ranging from sleek and minimal to bold and expressive, Myntra offers a tailored collection that suits a range of preferences and occasions. Whether you need a power layer for meetings or a statement piece for evenings out, Myntra’s range of women’s blazers promises both quality and impact with every wear.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.