Best Women’s Crop Tops To Shop In Myntra Garage Sale

Crop tops can be your new wardrobe with Myntra Garage Sale happening on 23- 25 August. Crop tops are here to stay and they define casual dresses and have become a fashion statement. Those that love fun prints, basic solid colours and fancy prints with ruffles, Myntra has got you covered at great affordable prices. These tops are flexible enough to be worn with jeans, skirts or shorts, hence can be used on an outing, brunches or even casual evenings. Herein is a round-up of some of the finest crop tops to purchase at the sale so you can treat yourself with some confidence-inducing and stylish pieces.

Make your style less masculine and add a feminine touch to it: a white ruffled crop top by Trendyol is what you need. Its sophisticated trim, stylish design makes it ideal to wear with jeans and skirts. It can be one of your books.

Key features:

White solid design for a clean, versatile look

Ruffle detailing adds a stylish feminine charm

Crop length pairs well with high-rise bottoms

Comfortable fabric suitable for casual wear

White fabric may require extra care to maintain

Be fresh and casual wearing this typography printed crop t-shirt in Roadster. Its relaxed and easy style and cropped silhouette makes it ideal to be worn every day. Add it to not only a fashion wardrobe but an effortless wardrobe as well.

Key features:

Typography print gives a cool, modern look

Cropped fit ideal for casual street style

Soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable

Pairs easily with jeans, joggers, or shorts

Printed design may fade after frequent washes

Trendy in this printed floral crop top by StyleCast X Slyck. With puff sleeves and a smocked fit, it is cute and stylish and adds character to your daily dressing style. Treat yourself in this stylish one.

Key features:

Floral print for a vibrant, feminine appeal

Puff sleeves add volume and trendy detailing

V-neck design gives a flattering shape

Smocked fit ensures comfort and flexibility

Fitted design may not suit all body types

This round neck crop top by Roadster adapts a modern look to your everyday casual style. The back detail sets it aside and keeps it comfy and multipurpose. Wear it everyday.

Key features:

Round neck design for a simple yet stylish look

Back styling detail adds a unique modern touch

Cropped length works well with high-rise jeans or skirts

Soft cotton blend fabric keeps it comfortable

Styled back may limit innerwear choices

Between 23 to 25 August, the Myntra Garage Sale is an ideal occasion to get crop tops that strike the right balance between a fashionable look and comfort. There is the feminine refined beauty of ruffles, the innovative urban coolness of typography print, the romantic designed backs and the floral puff sleeves, among many others, that Myntra has to offer. Watch out the sale, and add pretty tops that will be a nice update in your collection and keep you looking your best all the season.

