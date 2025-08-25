Best Women’s Crop Tops To Shop In Myntra Garage Sale
Find trendy crop tops for women in the Myntra Garage Sale from 23 to 25 August. From ruffled details to chic prints, these tops combine fashion, comfort, and everyday versatility.
Crop tops can be your new wardrobe with Myntra Garage Sale happening on 23- 25 August. Crop tops are here to stay and they define casual dresses and have become a fashion statement. Those that love fun prints, basic solid colours and fancy prints with ruffles, Myntra has got you covered at great affordable prices. These tops are flexible enough to be worn with jeans, skirts or shorts, hence can be used on an outing, brunches or even casual evenings. Herein is a round-up of some of the finest crop tops to purchase at the sale so you can treat yourself with some confidence-inducing and stylish pieces.
Video courtesy: Myntra
Trendyol Women White Solid Ruffles Detail Crop Top
Image source - Myntra.com
Make your style less masculine and add a feminine touch to it: a white ruffled crop top by Trendyol is what you need. Its sophisticated trim, stylish design makes it ideal to wear with jeans and skirts. It can be one of your books.
Key features:
- White solid design for a clean, versatile look
- Ruffle detailing adds a stylish feminine charm
- Crop length pairs well with high-rise bottoms
- Comfortable fabric suitable for casual wear
- White fabric may require extra care to maintain
Roadster Typography Printed Crop T-Shirt
Image source - Myntra.com
Be fresh and casual wearing this typography printed crop t-shirt in Roadster. Its relaxed and easy style and cropped silhouette makes it ideal to be worn every day. Add it to not only a fashion wardrobe but an effortless wardrobe as well.
Key features:
- Typography print gives a cool, modern look
- Cropped fit ideal for casual street style
- Soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable
- Pairs easily with jeans, joggers, or shorts
- Printed design may fade after frequent washes
StyleCast X Slyck Floral Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeves Crop Top
Image source - Myntra.com
Trendy in this printed floral crop top by StyleCast X Slyck. With puff sleeves and a smocked fit, it is cute and stylish and adds character to your daily dressing style. Treat yourself in this stylish one.
Key features:
- Floral print for a vibrant, feminine appeal
- Puff sleeves add volume and trendy detailing
- V-neck design gives a flattering shape
- Smocked fit ensures comfort and flexibility
- Fitted design may not suit all body types
Roadster Round Neck Styled Back Crop Top
Image source - Myntra.com
This round neck crop top by Roadster adapts a modern look to your everyday casual style. The back detail sets it aside and keeps it comfy and multipurpose. Wear it everyday.
Key features:
- Round neck design for a simple yet stylish look
- Back styling detail adds a unique modern touch
- Cropped length works well with high-rise jeans or skirts
- Soft cotton blend fabric keeps it comfortable
- Styled back may limit innerwear choices
Between 23 to 25 August, the Myntra Garage Sale is an ideal occasion to get crop tops that strike the right balance between a fashionable look and comfort. There is the feminine refined beauty of ruffles, the innovative urban coolness of typography print, the romantic designed backs and the floral puff sleeves, among many others, that Myntra has to offer. Watch out the sale, and add pretty tops that will be a nice update in your collection and keep you looking your best all the season.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.