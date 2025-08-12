Best Women’s Jumpsuits to Grab in Myntra’s August Sale
Myntra’s upcoming sales in August 2025 offer a great chance to shop for trendy and comfortable women’s jumpsuits at discounted prices. The Right to Fashion Sale and other seasonal offers, running from 11th to 15th August, provide attractive deals on a variety of styles—from casual, everyday jumpsuits to chic party-wear options.
Whether you want a flowy wide-leg jumpsuit or a tailored, sleek design, Myntra’s collection features top brands and plenty of choices to suit all occasions. This sale period is perfect for upgrading your wardrobe with versatile jumpsuits that combine style and comfort without breaking the bank.
1. QUIERO – Floral Printed Culotte Jumpsuit
Image Source: Myntra
The QUIERO Floral Printed Culotte Jumpsuit features a breezy, relaxed fit with wide-leg culotte pants, perfect for casual outings or summer days. The floral print adds a fresh, feminine vibe, making it an effortless choice for daywear or beach vacations.
Key Features:
- Floral print for a vibrant, feminine look
- Culotte wide-leg style for comfort and ease
- Lightweight fabric ideal for warm weather
- Sleeveless design for added breathability
- Versatile for casual or semi-casual occasions
- May not be suitable for formal events
- Loose fit may not appeal to those who prefer structured styles
2. AKS – Printed Cotton Basic Jumpsuit
Image Source: Myntra
AKS offers a classic printed cotton jumpsuit that combines comfort with everyday style. Its simple design and breathable cotton fabric make it a great choice for casual wear, work-from-home days, or running errands.
Key Features:
- Made from soft, breathable cotton
- Subtle print for understated style
- Basic, easy-to-wear silhouette
- Ideal for casual, everyday use
- Machine washable for easy care
- Basic design may lack standout style for special occasions
- Print may fade with frequent washing
3. Anouk – Women Printed Lapel Collar Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Waist Tie-Ups
Image Source: Myntra
This Anouk jumpsuit features a trendy lapel collar and sleeveless design, paired with adjustable waist tie-ups for a flattering silhouette. The printed pattern adds a stylish touch, making it suitable for both casual outings and semi-formal events.
Key Features:
- Fashionable lapel collar design
- Sleeveless for a cool, modern look
- Adjustable waist tie-ups to enhance shape
- Stylish print for visual appeal
- Versatile enough for day-to-night wear
- Sleeveless design may not suit cooler climates without layering
- Waist tie-ups may not fit all body types comfortably
4. Sleek Italia – Floral Printed Shawl Collar Basic Jumpsuit
Image Source: Myntra
Sleek Italia’s floral printed jumpsuit features a shawl collar, lending a sophisticated edge to a basic silhouette. The floral design adds charm, while the structured cut ensures a polished look perfect for casual meetings or social events.
Key Features:
- Elegant shawl collar detail
- Floral print for a feminine touch
- Basic jumpsuit style with a structured fit
- Suitable for casual and semi-formal occasions
- Comfortable fabric with easy maintenance
- Collar style may not appeal to everyone
- Fit may be less forgiving due to structured design
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect time to shop for stylish and comfortable women’s jumpsuits. Whether you prefer the breezy floral culotte style from QUIERO, the classic cotton basics by AKS, the chic lapel collar design from Anouk, or the sophisticated shawl collar jumpsuit by Sleek Italia, the sale offers a wide variety of options to suit every taste and occasion. With attractive discounts across popular brands, this sale makes it easy to add versatile, trendy jumpsuits to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on upgrading your style with these fashionable jumpsuits during the Myntra sale!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.