Best Women’s Kurtas to Shop During Myntra’s Fashion Sale

Whether you're dressing for work, a family function, or just want something stylish yet comfortable for daily wear, top brands like W, Biba, Libas, Aurelia, and Indya are offering attractive discounts. With such a rich collection at unbeatable prices, now is the ideal moment to add timeless elegance to your closet.

This Libas straight kurta is made from pure cotton, offering a breathable and soft feel that's ideal for everyday wear. Featuring a subtle woven design and a clean V-neckline, it combines simplicity with elegance, making it suitable for work, casual outings, or even festive layering.

Key Features:

Made from 100% pure cotton — skin-friendly and breathable

Straight-cut silhouette — flatters most body types

V-neckline with minimalistic woven detailing

Ideal for summer and daily wear

Pairs well with palazzos, leggings, or trousers

May appear too simple for festive or formal occasions

Light cotton may require layering in cooler weather

This kurta from Varanga blends feminine floral prints with delicate thread work around the neckline, giving it a festive and elegant appeal. The straight fit and lightweight fabric make it both flattering and functional, great for family gatherings or traditional events.

Key Features:

V-neck with intricate thread work adds festive charm

Elegant floral print across the fabric

Straight fit — suits various body shapes

Lightweight and comfortable for long wear

Can be styled with dupattas or ethnic jewelry

May require hand wash or gentle care due to embroidery

Thread work may fray over time if not handled properly

With its earthy tones and soft floral prints, the Anouk Rustic kurta is perfect for understated ethnic style. It features a V-neck and straight cut that offers a relaxed fit, while the cotton fabric keeps it breezy and wearable all day long.

Key Features:

Made from soft, breathable cotton

Floral print with rustic, muted tones

V-neck and straight fit for a comfortable silhouette

Suitable for office, casual events, or day wear

Easy to pair with simple leggings or cigarette pants

Print may fade slightly after multiple washes

Less suitable for festive or formal occasions

This Anouk kurta offers a modern ethnic vibe with its abstract print and mandarin collar. The cool grey tone adds a touch of sophistication, making it ideal for office wear or semi-formal settings. Crafted from cotton, it keeps comfort at the forefront.

Key Features:

Unique abstract print for a modern look

Mandarin collar adds structure and style

Made from breathable cotton — perfect for warmer weather

Straight cut — professional and versatile

Great for office, meetings, or smart casual dressing

Abstract patterns may not appeal to everyone

Lighter colors may require careful washing to avoid stains

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, running from 11th to 15th August, is the perfect time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe with beautiful and versatile women’s kurtas. Whether it’s the minimal charm of Libas’ pure cotton kurta, the festive elegance of Varanga’s thread work, or the everyday comfort and prints from Anouk, there’s something for every mood and occasion. With top brands offering attractive discounts, now is the ideal moment to grab stylish, breathable, and budget-friendly kurtas that blend tradition with modern appeal. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your ethnic style while the deals last!

