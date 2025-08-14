Bloom in Style: Elegant Kurtas from Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale (Aug 11–15)

The Right to Fashion Sale is here, and Myntra is offering a great sale between August 11-15 to get new, stylish kurtas at such great rates. The current trend includes floral embroidery, minimal sequins, and lightweight cotton material, so that any outfit will be suitable to go out to work, a party, or have fun. We have selected four lovely kurtas of Sangria, Libas, BKApparels, and Biba, which are comfortable and yet charismatic. All the items have an original aspect that makes them desirable to buy at that moment.

Dainty and graceful in one breath, the Sangria Floral Embroidered Straight Kurta is a comfortable item that reflects the sophistication of the subtle and delicate embroidery. It is very straight and not overcritical of most figures, and the floral embroidery provides the finished touch.

Key Features:

Graceful floral embroidery for a timeless appeal

Straight fit for versatile styling

Comfortable fabric suitable for all-day wear

Elegant colour that pairs easily with leggings or palazzos

Requires gentle hand washing to maintain embroidery

The Libas Women Floral Printed Sequins Straight Kurta adds some shimmer to your routine appearance. It features bright floral print and features to be worn, and appears festive too in terms of unique sequins. It is ideal as a day-to-night outfit and will make you look sexy without being overdressed.

Key Features:

Soft fabric that feels light and breathable

Straight silhouette for a modern ethnic style

Floral prints with subtle sequins for extra charm

Works well with both flats and heels

Sequins may snag if not handled carefully

The A-Line Kurta of BKApparels Floral Printed is made of pure cotton; a piece that you can wear the entire day long with no sweating at all. The A-line cut is flattering, and its minimal accessories match and complement each other, and the elegant threadwork designs the piece.

Key Features:

100% pure cotton for ultimate comfort

A-line fit that suits various body shapes

Intricate thread work for artisanal charm

Lightweight fabric perfect for summer wear

Cotton fabric wrinkles easily and needs ironing

The Biba Abstract Printed Notch Neck Cotton Straight Kurta is characterized by a combination of abstract artistry and an easy flow: something to wear. That notch neck feature gives the classic straight cut a new twist, and thus it will look perfect whether one is going to work or to an informal dinner.

Key Features:

Unique abstract prints for a modern ethnic look

Notch neck detail for added style

Soft cotton fabric for breathable comfort

Easy to pair with contrasting bottoms

Light colors may require extra care while washing

The Right to Fashion sale held by Myntra between August 11 and 15 is also the best opportunity to update your Indian wardrobe without going overboard with your budget. These four kurtas of Sangria, Libas, BKApparels, and Biba feature from floral embroidery through tonew-agee abstract prints, and should provide you with work, holiday, and any-day wear variety. Both of the designs combine functionality and appearance, as well as providing a different kind of charm. Be it the shine of sequins, the fluffiness of pure cotton, or elaborate embroidery, this kurta has something you will adore. Find the best bargains and shop now on Mynt, and do not miss out on the sale.

