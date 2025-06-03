Bloom in Style: Must-Have Floral Dresses on Myntra’s EORS

If you want to add some fresh, flower-like beauty to your wardrobe, now is the time! Myntra's End of Reason Sale continues from the 31st of May to the 12th of June, providing you with thrill-ending deals on your most desired fashion items. In the summer, you should go for dresses with flared and layered sleeves, cotton dresses, and nice flower-print dresses. Don’t miss out—shop smart while the sale is on!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This PURVAJA maxi dress is your day-time chic favorite. Featuring a stunning floral print and flared hem, it falls nicely and gives comfort throughout the day. Round neck and loose fabric make it ideal for brunches, beach walks, or family dinners. Style with heels or flats and look effortlessly stylish.

Key Features:

Maxi length that flows with a flared hem

Colorful all-over floral print

Lightweight, breathable polyester fabric

Round neck design for time-tested appeal

Sleeveless design, perfect for hot summer days

The material tends to wrinkle easily if not well taken care of.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Turn heads in the super-fashionable MANOJAVA layered fit & flare dress. With its cotton print, floral, and dramatic flared sleeves, the dress is ideal for any day-out escapade. The layered hemming adds a touch of glamour, while the cotton fabric brings softness and comfort. A must-have for those who adore fusion fashion.

Key Features:

Soft and cozy cotton build

Glamorous flared sleeves

Layered silhouette for style and drama

Pretty floral print

Crossover relaxed fit to wear every day

Sheer may require a slip to wear under.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Stylish and glowing, the HIBIKI empire dress is both elegant and comfortable. Lightweight cotton is used to create the lovely floral design and empire waist for a fashionable fit. Whether you are going out for a coffee or a night out, the dress provides that effortless chic without the nervousness while being super comfy.

Key Features:

Cotton material is perfect for everyday usage

Empire waist provides a chic fit

Floral design provides a feminine touch

Easy to plan with sandals or sneakers

Light and travel-friendly

Limited availability of sizes on the internet.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Smart and sophisticated, the Chemistry wrap dress boasts a distinctive arrangement of rust-orange and black floral print. Wrap style is flattering for any figure and the perfect fashionable option for dinner dates or an uptown brunch.

Key Features:

Wrap-around design to complement your style

Statement black & rust-orange floral print

Ideal for semi-formal occasions

Soft viscose rayon material with a slight stretch

Tie-up waist enhances the silhouette

Requires ironing to maintain a crisp look.

All of these floral dresses can add their unique look to your fashion, with their organic flow from PURVAJA, layered style from MANOJAVA, comfy design from HIBIKI, or smart elegance from Chemistry. They make you feel good, look trendy, and were made for summer outfits. You can find these beautiful outfits at Myntra End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June, and enjoy stylish updates without spending too much. Brunch or outing or casual get-together, these dresses make you flower with confidence, poise, and economy. Shop now and let your flower story unfold.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.