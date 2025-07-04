Bold Leather Looks You’ll Love During Myntra Payday Sale

Your trend-set leather collections are at the doorstep of Myntra. A perfect rock-'n-roll chic, dominating the street-style or just spicing up your night duds with some elegant business, then they got you covered in their new leather collection. With the Pay Day Sale running from July 1 to 6, you can score dramatic leather pieces—jackets, cargos, trousers, skirts—at jaw-dropping prices. Think 60–70% off, flash magic deals, and coupon perks. Ready to up your game? Your style just got bolder.

Entrance-ready as a statement (black) biker-style leather jacket that is sleek, timeless and ready to go anywhere. It has solid zips, fitted shoulders and belt hem, which surely takes an outfit a notch higher, whether it is a tee and jeans, dresses or otherwise. The feel is soft and a bit shiny. An ideal transitional piece that can be worn on rainy autumn evening or as an edgy daily outfit.

Key Features

Made with real high quality leather

Biker cut with zip details

Belted hem for shape

Soft inner lining for a comfortable fit

Sizing runs small; may need sizing up—watch the scale!

These high-rise straight-fit leather cargo trousers mix modern utility with sleek style.There is an abundance of pockets, middling leather, and high waist making it a sharp silhouette. Wear it with moto boots or heels to get the night out effect. A carryover for edgy street or concert looks.

Key Features

Genuine leather, sturdy finish

Cargo pockets + high waist

Straight-leg fit makes it look chic

Zip and button closure

Not a snug fit for all body types—check measurements carefully.

Printed-coated trousers are clothes that provide a graphic cheeta print and are made of leather. These straight-leg pants add a new twist to smart-casual attires. They can be paired with a blazer or cropped knit and take you easily straight to dinner or work.

Key Features

Vegan leather or coated finish

Subtle print adds texture

Mid-rise and straight fit

Crisp front crease

Coated fabric may crack over time—handle gently.

This vintage fitted pleat leather skirt is A line with structured feel that is great to wear during day and night. High waist design is flattering, and pleats make it look dynamic and edgy. Wear with high knee boots or tucked t-shirt.

Key Features

Soft faux or genuine leather

Pleated A-line cut

High-waisted and comfortable fit

Knee or midi length

Requires a lined under-layer to avoid static cling

These are the leather wardrobe essentials one shouldn't hesitate to invest in: black biker jacket, cargo trousers, coated pants, pleated skirt; these are only some of bold style investments that will last and shine. They bring basic wear to spicy street smart, night-life glam, or new office-wear. Sure, sizing quirks and coated fabric care may demand caution, but overall the payoff is dramatic style and texture. With Myntra's Pay Day Sale from July 1–6, you can grab these pieces at drop-dead prices—up to 70% off, plus flash offers and extra coupons. Step up your fashion game and add a fierce, leather-led edge to your closet now.

