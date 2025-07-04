Bold Leather Looks You’ll Love During Myntra Payday Sale
Leather essentials for bold fashion—black biker jacket, straight-fit cargos, printed coated trousers, pleated leather skirt.Every item combines rocker style with contemporary shapes, which are ideal to wear to rock-chic, casual, or evening attire.
Your trend-set leather collections are at the doorstep of Myntra. A perfect rock-'n-roll chic, dominating the street-style or just spicing up your night duds with some elegant business, then they got you covered in their new leather collection. With the Pay Day Sale running from July 1 to 6, you can score dramatic leather pieces—jackets, cargos, trousers, skirts—at jaw-dropping prices. Think 60–70% off, flash magic deals, and coupon perks. Ready to up your game? Your style just got bolder.
FREAKINS Women Black Leather Jacket
Image source - Myntra.com
Entrance-ready as a statement (black) biker-style leather jacket that is sleek, timeless and ready to go anywhere. It has solid zips, fitted shoulders and belt hem, which surely takes an outfit a notch higher, whether it is a tee and jeans, dresses or otherwise. The feel is soft and a bit shiny. An ideal transitional piece that can be worn on rainy autumn evening or as an edgy daily outfit.
Key Features
- Made with real high quality leather
- Biker cut with zip details
- Belted hem for shape
- Soft inner lining for a comfortable fit
- Sizing runs small; may need sizing up—watch the scale!
FREAKINS Women Leather Straight Fit High-Rise Cargos Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
These high-rise straight-fit leather cargo trousers mix modern utility with sleek style.There is an abundance of pockets, middling leather, and high waist making it a sharp silhouette. Wear it with moto boots or heels to get the night out effect. A carryover for edgy street or concert looks.
Key Features
- Genuine leather, sturdy finish
- Cargo pockets + high waist
- Straight-leg fit makes it look chic
- Zip and button closure
- Not a snug fit for all body types—check measurements carefully.
TANDUL Women Animal Printed Leather Original Trousers
Image source - Myntra.com
Printed-coated trousers are clothes that provide a graphic cheeta print and are made of leather. These straight-leg pants add a new twist to smart-casual attires. They can be paired with a blazer or cropped knit and take you easily straight to dinner or work.
Key Features
- Vegan leather or coated finish
- Subtle print adds texture
- Mid-rise and straight fit
- Crisp front crease
- Coated fabric may crack over time—handle gently.
EROTISSCH Women Leather Erotissch Skirts
Image source - Myntra.com
This vintage fitted pleat leather skirt is A line with structured feel that is great to wear during day and night. High waist design is flattering, and pleats make it look dynamic and edgy. Wear with high knee boots or tucked t-shirt.
Key Features
- Soft faux or genuine leather
- Pleated A-line cut
- High-waisted and comfortable fit
- Knee or midi length
- Requires a lined under-layer to avoid static cling
These are the leather wardrobe essentials one shouldn't hesitate to invest in: black biker jacket, cargo trousers, coated pants, pleated skirt; these are only some of bold style investments that will last and shine. They bring basic wear to spicy street smart, night-life glam, or new office-wear. Sure, sizing quirks and coated fabric care may demand caution, but overall the payoff is dramatic style and texture. With Myntra's Pay Day Sale from July 1–6, you can grab these pieces at drop-dead prices—up to 70% off, plus flash offers and extra coupons. Step up your fashion game and add a fierce, leather-led edge to your closet now.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.