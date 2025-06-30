Boxy-Crop Tops Under ₹400: Myntra Clearance Must-Haves
Upgrade your casual wardrobe with four trendy boxy-crop tees under ₹400. Soft cotton, stylish graphics, and relaxed fits—perfect tops for summer vibes and sale steals!
Boxy-crop tops may be the hottest trend in town right now, and what better time to shop them in the hot summer months than at the Clearance Sale (June 25-30) at Myntra under 400! These tops for women are finished with quirky typography, bold prints, and off-the-shoulder, etc., that help to spend a lazy day outside, brunch with cautious friends, or even beach vacations. They are made of soft cotton, in playful silhouettes, and are stylish yet comfortable at modest prices. Quantities are limited, so take your favorite in stock before they sell out!
Glitchez – Typography Printed Boxy Fit Crop T-Shirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
Make a fashion statement with your top in this offbeat typography crop top from Glitchez. With high-waist shorts or jeans, the look is casual, laid-back, and very summery, not to mention worthy of turning heads.
Key Features:
- Bold typography print
- Loose, boxy fit
- Crop length for the latest style
- Soft cotton-blend fabric
- Easy to pair and match
- Crop fit can ride up when in motion.
Kook N Keech – Printed Drop Shoulder Pure Cotton High Boxy Crop T-Shirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
Relax in style and comfort wearing this drop-shoulder crop top by Kook N Keech. This top is made with a minimalist print and oversized relaxed fit, and would be perfect for going out and hanging out. It is wearable and breathable as well as easy to combine with a skirt, joggers, or shorts to spend the summer days.
Key Features:
- Soft and airy pure cotton
- Relaxed drop-shoulder fit
- High boxy crop for fashion-led cut
- Light printed pattern detail
- Perfect for warm weather wear
- Design will subtly fade slowly over a few washes.
Roadster – Women's Black Solid Drop-Shoulder Oversized Crop T-Shirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
Timeless elegance meets casual wear in Roadster's strong black drop-shoulder cropped top. It is the ultimate lazy summer tee. From a one-color ensemble to streetwear, this tee can be worn with jeans, leggings, or a skirt. It is constructed from soft cotton-blend, thus a wardrobe essential.
Key Features:
- Strong black multi-use style
- Drop-shoulder oversized fit
- Cropped for contemporary style
- Soft cotton-blend fabric
- Simple for day-to-evening fashion
- Oversized cuts may be too loose on small frames.
Glitchez – Graphic Print Boxy Crop T-Shirt
Image Source- Myntra.com
Make a style statement with this graphic print boxy cropped top tee. Graphic print and cropped style bring attitude to your summer wear. Light as air and a great choice for layering up with bold bottoms for beach or weekend gatherings—style is just around the corner wherever you go!
Key Features:
- Graphic print with attitude
- Boxy relaxed fit
- Cropped for fashionable style
- Lightweight breathable summer fabric
- Go well with relaxed bottom wear
- It may crack or peel off during washing.
For fashion-forward summer wear costing less than ₹400, Myntra's Clearance Sale (June 25–30) booby-crop tops are the steals to watch out for. Wearable and rocking brand font by Glitchez, classic, cotton print by Kook N Keech, and edgy minimalism by Roadster or loud graphic by Glitchez, each of the tops attains individuality and comfort in your wardrobe. These tees are informal and comfy to wear at home or outdoors, or even on vacation, as they are made of soft material with loose-fitting and are affordable. With sizes selling out, shop clever now. Update your style, feel the summer breezes, and save big!
