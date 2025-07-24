Budget-Friendly Kurtis Under 700Rs That Look Stylish and Elegant

Want to find kurtis that will make your portable looks flashy? These classy picks under 700Rs at Myntra are classy, comfortable and affordable at the same time. In blingy embroideries to breeze-light cotton prints, every kurti combines traditional appeal to modern silhouettes. These kurtis will not only make you look stylish on a daily basis or during a casual event but will not make you overflow with style-related expenses. See what fits right in these brought out cheap designs.

Sangria Embroidered Anarkali Kurta will help you decorate your wardrobe with festal notes and femininity. It boasts the flowy silhouette and the delicately embroidered sheer body that make the garment more suitable in case of light celebrations or casual gatherings. Live in its luxurious beauty.

Key features:

Anarkali design offers a flattering flared look

Intricate embroidery adds a festive touch

Three-quarter sleeves for balanced coverage

Lightweight fabric makes it easy to wear

Fabric may require gentle handling to preserve the detailing

Add the Varanga Jaipuri Printed Cotton Kurta to your everyday collection and add a dollop of tradition to your everyday garments. It has a flared side cut and a pure cotton comfort which makes it suitable in long and busy days. Give your basics a bright update.

Key features:

Pure cotton ensures breathability and all-day comfort

Jaipuri print reflects ethnic charm

Alia cut offers a stylish twist to a classic silhouette

Comfortable fit for casual or semi-formal settings

Print may slightly fade over time with frequent washes

Turn heads with the Sangria Bandhani Printed Kurta that comes with a matching dupatta. This A-line beauty is perfect for traditional moments that call for a little extra. Make it your festive go-to.

Key features:

Comes with a coordinated dupatta for a complete look

Bandhani print and embroidery blend style and tradition

A-line silhouette flatters most body types

Fabric is soft and breathable for warm-weather wear

Dupatta may need ironing to keep it crisp after wash

Soft florals meet breezy cotton in this BKApparels A-Line Kurta. The subtle thread work adds charm, making it perfect for everyday elegance. Step into comfort and beauty—without crossing your budget.

Key features:

Pure cotton fabric feels soft against the skin

Floral print makes it easy to style

Thread work enhances the kurta’s overall appeal

A-line cut ensures relaxed movement

Fabric may shrink slightly after the first wash

Cheap fashion does not imply that we should cheap on style- and these kurtis testify of that. They are ideal and less than 700rs in price and are a combination of good materials, good cuts and classic accolade. Need something to wear to college, to simply go out or just stay in, these kurtis can always be depended upon to keep an outfit going. Go through these pocket-friendly finds on Myntra and game up your ethnic wear without breaking a sweat about the price.

