Build the Perfect Formal Minimal Formal Look with Myntra

A crisp shirt, relaxed high-rise trousers, comfy block heels, and minimal hoop earrings come together for a smart Korean-inspired formal look—perfect for work, meetings, or any professional setting.
If you love the elegance of Korean fashion and want to bring that same polished charm into your workwear wardrobe, you're in the right place. Korean formal wear is all about clean lines, neutral colors, and a refined sense of minimalism—perfect for both work and formal occasions. With Myntra’s wide variety of fashionable and functional pieces, creating a sophisticated and comfortable look has never been easier. Myntra, one of India’s most trusted online fashion destinations, brings you everything from high-street to high-style. With fast delivery, easy returns, and a wide range of curated looks, you can confidently build your dream wardrobe from home—whether it's trendy casuals or refined formal wear like this Korean-inspired look.
Van Heusen Women Formal Shirt
This clean and structured formal shirt is the foundation of any office outfit. Designed with a tailored fit, button-down closure, and a crisp collar, it gives a refined silhouette that's perfect for tucking into trousers or skirts.
Key Features
- Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs for a professional finish
- Soft, breathable fabric with a polished texture
- Versatile white color for pairing with all bottoms
- Easy to style for both office and formal events
- May wrinkle quickly—light ironing is needed for a sharp look.
Next One Women Relaxed Straight Leg High-Rise Formal Trousers
These high-rise trousers combine sophistication with all-day comfort. The straight-leg silhouette elongates the frame, while the relaxed fit ensures ease of movement—ideal for long workdays or formal meetings.
Key Features
- High-rise waist that flatters and defines the midsection
- Relaxed fit with clean pleats for a smart look
- Soft, structured fabric perfect for all seasons
- Neutral tone matches easily with shirts, tops, and blazers
- May need slight hemming if you're petite, as they run slightly long.
Metro Open Toe Block Heels
Stylish yet practical, these open-toe block heels are the go-to shoes for a busy day. Designed to offer stability and modern flair, they effortlessly elevate your office ensemble without compromising on comfort.
Key Features
- Mid-height block heel that supports long wear
- Open-toe design adds a contemporary edge
- Neutral color blends with any outfit
- Cushioned footbed for added comfort on-the-go
- Not ideal for monsoon or wet weather due to open toe design.
EL REGALO Contemporary Half Hoop Earrings
Understated yet elegant, these half hoop earrings offer a minimalist finish to your formal attire. Their sleek metallic curve complements the Korean aesthetic and adds polish to your look—without stealing the spotlight.
Key Features
- Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear
- Polished metallic finish for subtle shine
- Modern half-hoop design that suits workwear
- Easy to pair with formal, casual, or evening outfits
- Might be too subtle if you prefer statement jewelry pieces.
Korean formal fashion is all about looking neat, feeling good, and expressing quiet confidence. This outfit does just that with just four well-chosen pieces. The crisp shirt, relaxed high-rise trousers, and block heels give your look structure and polish, while the hoop earrings tie it all together with a touch of understated elegance. Whether you're heading into a big meeting or simply want to feel your best at work, this look offers modern grace and everyday ease. With Myntra’s wide selection and dependable service, now is the perfect time to upgrade your formal wardrobe—Korean-style!
