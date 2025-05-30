Buy Casual Shirts at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Casual shirts are essential for a versatile wardrobe, offering comfort and style for everyday wear. Whether you're dressing for a relaxed office environment, a weekend outing, or a casual gathering, the right shirt can make a significant impact. Myntra's End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June, features an extensive collection of casual shirts in various patterns, colors, and fabrics. Enhance your style quotient by choosing from top brands at discounted prices.

HERE&NOW offers a statement piece for off-duty style with this printed relaxed fit shirt. Featuring vibrant motifs and a breezy silhouette, it's ideal for casual brunches or evening outings. The soft fabric drapes well while ensuring comfort during warmer days and long hours outdoors.

Key features:

Relaxed fit ensures breathable, all-day wear without stiffness

Eye-catching print enhances your everyday casual wardrobe

Lightweight construction ideal for warm weather styling

Spread collar keeps the look structured yet easygoing

May run slightly large for those preferring a more fitted shape

Mr Bowerbird blends heritage technique with tailored finesse in this pure cotton hand block printed shirt. Crafted from breathable, skin-friendly fabric, it balances artisanal elegance with a polished fit—perfect for casual meetings, dinners, or weekend day trips with a touch of sophistication.

Key features:

Tailored fit adds definition without restricting movement

Hand block print provides unique, artisanal craftsmanship

Pure cotton fabric offers breathability and long-lasting comfort

Button-down styling suitable for tucked or untucked looks

Requires delicate washing to preserve intricate block print details

Vestirio presents a relaxed fit floral shirt for men looking to embrace color, flair, and laid-back comfort. The spread collar and soft drape pair effortlessly with linen trousers or denim. It’s ideal for vacation styling, outdoor events, or just upgrading casual weekends.

Key features:

Relaxed fit promotes movement and cool airflow

All-over floral print adds bold, summery flair

Spread collar elevates the laid-back silhouette smartly

Soft-touch fabric enhances overall comfort and wearability

May fade slightly with frequent washes or strong detergents

DENNISON brings modern flair to casual dressing with this oversized floral shirt. Crafted from lightweight cotton, it’s perfect for layering over solid tees or wearing solo. The spread collar and airy cut provide versatility from street style to breezy beachside looks.

Key features:

Oversized fit embraces today’s relaxed streetwear fashion

Lightweight cotton keeps you cool in hot conditions

Spread collar balances a smart and effortless tone

Statement floral design offers unique and eye-catching appeal

Might appear too roomy on smaller or slender frames

A well-chosen casual shirt can effortlessly elevate your everyday look. Myntra's End of Reason Sale, happening from 31st May to 12th June, offers an excellent selection of casual shirts to suit various tastes and occasions. From classic solids to trendy prints, find shirts that align with your personal style. Take advantage of the sale to refresh your wardrobe with high-quality options that combine fashion and comfort seamlessly.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.