Buy Kurta Pyjama for Men at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Myntra's End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June, is the perfect time to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe. A kurta pyjama is a timeless classic that blends cultural roots with modern-day elegance. Whether you're dressing for a festival, wedding, or casual family gathering, a well-fitted kurta pyjama never fails to make a statement. Shop from Myntra's wide selection and bring home pieces that offer comfort, sophistication, and style all in one go.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This grey solid kurta with pyjamas from MAG is a refined take on traditional Indian menswear. Designed with a regular fit and subtle detailing, the set is perfect for semi-formal occasions, family gatherings, or festive pujas. The muted tone lends a sophisticated edge to ethnic styling.

Key features:

Regular fit ensures a comfortable traditional silhouette

Solid grey color offers versatile pairing and understated charm

Made from breathable fabric ideal for all-day wear

Full sleeves and side slits enhance mobility and layering

Lighter shade may need careful maintenance to avoid stains

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add vibrant flair to your festive wardrobe with this floral printed kurta and pyjama set from Sangria. The design features all-over prints that bring energy and color to your ethnic look, making it suitable for daytime events, mehendi functions, or cultural celebrations.

Key features:

Bright floral print creates an eye-catching festive vibe

Soft fabric blend provides both structure and comfort

Curved hem and side slits for ease of movement

Comes with a classic white pyjama for contrast

Print may fade slightly after repeated washing

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted from pure cotton, this floral printed kurta with pyjamas by Anouk blends modern design with breathable comfort. The soft pastel print and clean tailoring make it a great option for summer weddings, haldi ceremonies, or even festive office parties.

Key features:

Pure cotton fabric ensures high breathability and softness

Floral motif adds subtle charm without overwhelming

Straight hem and classic collar for a sharp ethnic profile

Lightweight fabric makes it ideal for warm climates

Fabric may wrinkle more easily than blends

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For a touch of elegance and traditional glamour, this embroidered and sequinned kurta with pyjamas from Jompers fits the bill. Featuring fine embroidery on the front panel and delicate sequin work, it's designed for weddings, receptions, or any festive evening affair.

Key features:

Intricate embroidery enhances the kurta’s festive appeal

Sequinned detailing adds a refined sparkle

Regular fit with structured shoulders offers a balanced look

Paired pyjama balances the ornate kurta with a clean finish

Heavier embellishment may require delicate handling

Don't miss the chance to refresh your ethnic fashion at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, from 31st May to 12th June. Their collection of kurta pyjamas for men features various fabrics, patterns, and fits suitable for every celebration or everyday wear. With appealing offers and trusted quality, now is the time to shop smart and stylish. Let tradition meet trend effortlessly with Myntra's ethnic wear collection tailored for today’s man.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.