Buy Now: Elegant Onam Sarees To Grab at Myntra – Your Complete Buying Guide

Onam is the time of joy, customs and colorful celebration. It is very necessary to wear a beautiful Kasavu saree during the Onam event, which is a source of elegance and cultural heritage. Myntra has a massive collection of Onam saree merged with contemporary comfort. Machine purchase these beautiful Onam sarees at Myntra and make the occasion festive in style with classic mixes of cotton and silk sarees that suited this special occasion.

Video courtesy: Myntra

The Awriya Zari Silk Cotton Handloom Kasavu Saree contains the best of both the worlds just as it is a perfect amalgamation of traditional handloom and modern comfort. Silk cotton material is used which creates a soft sensation and zari border provides fillip rich and festive. The saree can be worn by people who desire to look classy and relaxed during Onam. Give yourself a sweeter treat to this luxurious saree and make your festival ever memorable.

Key Features:

Silk cotton fabric offers comfort and breathability.

Handloom texture gives a traditional appeal.

Zari border adds a touch of shine and richness.

Lightweight and easy to drape for long wear.

Handloom fabric may require gentle washing.

This All About You Tissue Designer Kasavu Saree has a very fine tissue material which is very light and smooth. It is a gorgeous saree which has conventional Kasavu borders that are most appropriate when it comes to festivals. Indulge in this designer saree to bring a graceful and modern look to your Onam celebration.

Key Features:

Tissue fabric is soft and light.

Kasavu border highlights traditional style.

Designer pattern adds elegance.

Comfortable for all-day wear.

Tissue material needs careful handling.

The Sangria Zari Kerala Kasavu Saree is more of a classic and has a zari border and the Saree comes with an unsewn blouse that fits perfectly. This saree is designed to appreciate the ancient history of Kerala and best suits the Onam and other cultural events. This saree is one of your options in order to have a versatile and natural image.

Key Features:

Zari border adds a festive shine.

Comes with an unstitched blouse for tailoring.

Comfortable fabric suitable for all-day use.

Classic design honors Kerala tradition.

Requires tailoring time for the blouse.

This Silk Land Onam Special Floral Printed Kasavu Silk Saree is a combination of scenery floral prints and substance Kasavu silk. The saree will suit women who are desiring an amalgamation of traditional and modern fashion of wearing Onam outfit. Snatch this beautiful saree and dazzle in any celebrative occasion.

Key Features:

Soft silk fabric with a smooth finish.

Floral prints add a modern touch.

Kasavu border keeps the traditional look.

Lightweight and easy to carry.

Silk fabric needs gentle washing care.

Onam sari is a marriage of tradition and beauty bestowing so much culture as well as elegance in your festivities. Myntras collection of kasavu sarees comprises of all tastes as there is something matching all tastes like handloom silk cotton, delicate tissue as well as printed silks. Do not forget to snatch these beautiful Onam sarees at Myntra and get the festival celebrated in the most classy manner. With these sarees, you are guaranteed ease, fashion and a bit of a sense of tradition that will make your Onam very special indeed.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.