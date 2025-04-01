Fashion is all about personal expression, and the perfect top can make it all happen. Whether you have a weakness for crisp whites, bold red, or timeless blacks, Flipkart has a plethora of trendy tops for all your needs. These four fashionable women's tops will bring some elegance to your wardrobe.

1. NewlookAs Casual Roll Up Sleeves Self Design Women White Top

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

This NewlookAs white top is a wardrobe essential for anyone who appreciates simplicity and elegance. The top features roll-up sleeves and subtle self-design that flawlessly combines casual style with formal outfits. The combination of jeans and skirts with this top creates an elegant and stylish look.

Key Features:

Soft cotton material for long-lasting comfort

Roll-up sleeves create stylish charm

Self-design pattern offers a touch of elegance

Versatile for daily and semi-formal occasions

Easy to pair with different bottoms

The fabric can be prone to ironing frequently to keep it crisp in appearance.

2. Sollobell Casual Regular Sleeves Striped Women Red Top

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Add vibrant appeal to your clothing collection through the Sollobell red striped top. The striped top works perfectly as both a formal and casual item because of its standard sleeve style and traditional pattern. Your appearance remains cool throughout the day because of the soft material that feels comfortable.

Key Features:

Fashionable "Los Angeles" print logo for the latest look

Light and soft cotton material to keep you at ease all day.

Regular sleeves for relaxed wear

Professional for work and regular activities

The red color can lighten up slightly with frequent washing if treated roughly.

3. Sollobell Casual Standard Sleeves Self-Design Women White Top

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

For the ones who love traditional whites, this Sollobell self-design white blouse is a great addition. The top achieves a totally elegant look because of its intricate details which makes it suitable for multiple events. This top looks versatile with jeans for an everyday look while attaining an elegant appearance when paired with formal pants.

Key Features:

Elegant self-design pattern

Soft and lightweight pure cotton fabric to feel comfortable all day long.

Standard sleeves for everyday wear

Reversible for various occasions

Compliments both trousers and skirts

It is a bit transparent and needs inner clothing for full coverage.

4. Dream Beauty Fashion Casual Regular Sleeves Solid Women Black Top

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

There is no alternative to the eternal beauty of a solid black top. The Dream Beauty Fashion black top is a must-have wardrobe item that suits every figure. For evening parties or night gatherings, this top provides a beautiful look always.

Key Features

Black solid color for go-anywhere use

Constructed of soft and tough polyester fabric

Relaxed-fit sleeves enhance your whole look

Day and nightwear suitable

Easy to dress up or down with accessories

The fabric will collect lint and needs regular washing.

An amazing top can completely elevate your fashion game to the next level, and these four stunning options from Flipkart are ideal for any fashionista wardrobe. From going for the classic sophistication of white, the head-turning power of red, or the comfort of black, there's something for every style of fashionista. Get these beautiful tops online on Flipkart today and complete your wardrobe while pumping up your everyday style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.