Jackets are wardrobe staples that face elements of style and comfort. We have narrowed down five outstanding brands to take a closer look at HIGHLANDER, Quechua by Decathlon, The Indian Garage Co, Kotty, and Roadster. Each brand brings something different to the table, catering to multiple tastes and needs. In the sections below, we explore their key offerings, highlight their standout features, and present you with a balanced view of the pros and cons of these brands.

1. HIGHLANDER Stand Collar Padded Jacket

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

It is stylishly designed, and perfect for urban weather. This is a men's stand collar padded jacket designed for that modern look in men who want the best fit and fundamental warmth for cold conditions.

Key features:

- Modish Design: Its modern, sleek appearance elevates casual and semi-formal clothes.

- Stand Collar: provides extra protection from cold winds.

- Lightweight padding: It ensures good warmth without being very bulky.

- Affordable Price Point: Good for budget-conscious buyers.

- Weather cover: Not very good for hefty rain or extreme cold.

2. Quechua by Decathlon Men Light Weight Mock Collar Sporty Jacket

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

It's high expertise outdoor gear from Quechua by Decathlon, for the sporty and adventurous people. It's versatile; this jacket is also ideal for light treks in the evening walks or traveling.

Key Features:

- Lightweight Fabric: Promotes easy movement while wearing without tiring out for a long time.

- Mock collar: Confers sportive look along with warmth.

- Durability: High-quality materials will always ensure long life outdoors.

- Breathability: It keeps the user cool during exercise.

- Average insulation: probably not enough in extreme cold.

3. Indian Garage Co Men Zip-Front High Neck Puffer Jacket

Garage & Co. Winter Jacket. Designed for both comfort and durability, this jacket offers ultimate protection against the cold while keeping you on-trend. With its premium materials and modern fit, it's the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe, ensuring you stay cozy and fashionable all season long.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Key Features:

- Puff design: More warm and cozy.

- High Neck: Gives additional covering and holds warmth well.

- Simple on and off with a convenient zip-front closure.

- Multiple colors: It permits users to make choices based on their preferred style.

- Bulkiness: users who wear this puffer design experience clumsiness for a more extended time.

4. Kotty Men Outdoor Puffer Jacket

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Kotty is practical with its outdoor puffer jacket for a family member who ventures outside quite frequently during cold weather. The jacket is comfortable and functional rather than being flashy.

Key Features:

- Crushing Resistance: Weatherproof and designed for activities in cold climatic conditions.

- Ample Insulation: This keeps the user warm during freezing temperatures.

- Functional Pockets: These offer convenience in carrying small indispensable items.

- Affordable Pricing: Good value for budget-conscious buyers.

- Limited style options: Too much functionality has kept the style quite basic on this one.

5. Roadster Lifestyle Co. Fleece Tailored Jacket

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Roadster's fleece-tailored jacket is a combination of traditional tailoring and the warmth of fleece, which appeals to those seeking a semi-formal yet cozy outerwear option. It is ideal for workdays or casual evenings.

Key Features:

- Tailored Fit: Gives one a sleek, streamlined appearance.

- Material: Fleece General: Super warm and very soft.

- Versatile design that can be combined with both formal and casual clothes.

- It is very easy to clean and maintain. This is not so great fighting with rain or snow.

These jackets come in so many features to suit different tastes and preferences. Whether you want to look like a city gentleman, have durability for the outdoors, or have warmth combined with elegance, there's something for everyone on this list. However, it is essential to consider the specific use case and weather conditions before making any purchase. Carefully chosen, these jackets can upgrade your winter wardrobe with comfort and functionality.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.